Essential Home Gardens for Urban Bee Survival – Court News Service





Even balconies and window boxes in dense urban areas can provide food for pollinators. (Credit: Nicholas Tew) (CN) Pollination of insects such as bees as essential to agriculture, but the new study found on Sunday that home gardens in cities and towns are crucial for them as well, providing an average of 85% of their food. In a study published Sunday in Journal of Ecology, researchers from University of Bristol and other universities in the UK detailed their findings and the importance of urban flora. Scientists examined three home gardens and found that they produced a daily average of one teaspoon of ragweed, a high-carbohydrate juice in flowers eaten by bees and other pollinators. Just one teaspoon is enough to feed thousands of bees, which in turn help maintain such gardens. “We expected private gardens in towns and cities to be an abundant source of nectar, but we did not anticipate that the rate of production would be on such a large scale. “Our findings highlight the key role they play in supporting pollinators and promoting biodiversity in urban areas across the country,” said Nicholas Tew, ecologist and lead author, in a declaration. The research team studied the production of home garden nectar in four cities in the UK: Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds and Reading. Scientists measured nectar in almost 200 plant species and extracted nectar from over 3,000 individual flowers. “Gardens are so important because they produce the largest nectar per unit area of ​​land and they cover most of the land in the cities we studied,” Tew said. “We found that the nectar supply in urban landscapes is more diverse, in other words it comes from more plant species than in agricultural lands and nature reserves, and this urban nectar supply is critically supported by private gardens.” The researchers found that home gardens made up 29% of the land in urban cities, a large amount that supports the foundation of bee survival. “The research illustrates the great role gardeners play in conserving pollinators, as without gardens there would be much less food for pollinators, which includes bees, wasps, butterflies, moths, flies and beetles in cities and towns,” Tew said. essential that new housing developments include gardens and also important for gardeners to try to ensure that their gardens are as good as possible for pollinators. “Ways to do this include planting nectar-rich flowers, making sure there is always something in the flowers from early spring to late fall, mowing the lawn less frequently to leave dandelion, clover, daisy and daisy flowers. other plants, avoiding spraying pesticides that can harm pollinators, and avoiding covering the garden with asphalt, landscaping or artificial turf, ”he added. Like this: As Loading …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos