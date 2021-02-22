Senior WHO official backs Covax, says evidence may be limited, but India has every right to approve

Text size:

New Delhi: A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official has fought over governments’ decision to include Covaxin in Indias Covid vaccination, despite complete absence Phase 3 clinical trial data.

Speaking of ThePrint, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO regional director for the Southeast Asia region, said the evidence could be limited during the early stages of developing the Covid vaccine.

Countries, she added, have the autonomy to issue emergency use authorizations for any health product.

Covaxin vaccine, Indian indigenous Covid-19, is a collaboration between Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, known for its low-cost vaccines, and the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

A conditional authorization of the use of the emergency was granted by the country’s top drug regulator, the General Inspector of Drugs of India (DCGI), last month. It is one of two vaccines administered as part of the Indias Covid vaccine. Next is Covishield, which was developed by researchers at Oxford University and the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, and is being produced locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII). This candidate has also received a conditional authorization to use the emergency.

Asked about the controversy surrounding Covaxin, Singh tha, In accordance with their national regulations and legislation, countries have the autonomy to issue emergency use authorizations for any health product. Authorizations for the use of emergencies in the family are issued at the discretion of countries.

We acknowledge that, in the early stages of Covid vaccine development, there may be evidence limitations. The WHO supports the development of evidence to inform the use of vaccines, she said. We recommend ongoing research to inform the optimization and safe and effective use of new Covid vaccines.

Declining cases in India but can not be saved

Singh, the first wife to serve as WHO Regional Director for the South East Asia Region, took up the post in February 2014. A former IAS officer with a two-decade career in civil service, she is currently serving her second term in this position.

In her interview with ThePrint, she praised India’s response against Covid-19 but urged caution. The pandemic, she said, is not over yet and the chance of resurrection remains high.

It is encouraging to see declines in Covid-19 cases. Over the past few months, we have seen how India has responded to the pandemic, she added.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Union, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in a given day has remained below 1.5 lakh since February 7th.

Singh hailed India’s efforts to increase capacity and strengthen the implementation of essential public health measures to test, track, isolate and treat.

At the same time, appropriate behaviors for Covid-19, use of masks, hand hygiene, cough labels and physical distancing have been promoted, she said.

However, she added, Globally, whenever and wherever these measures are well implemented, the number of cases has dropped. Also, we have witnessed a resurgence whenever there has been an omission in these measures.

Even while the Covid-19 vaccines are now running out, she said, we cannot remove our guard.

We must do everything possible to keep the Covid-19 transmission low. The longer we let the virus spread everywhere, the higher the risk of variants, she added.

Moreover, she said, testing should continue to maintain control over mutated species.

Along with vaccination, we must continue to use tested public and social health measures that have been shown to work, even against new variants, she added.

Vaccine reluctance is expected

The introduction of Covid-19 vaccines has been accompanied by reports of reluctance between several sections, including fears regarding possible side effects and shooting safety.

According to Singh, the hesitation of the vaccine was not unexpected at first, but she sees the feeling subside in the following days.

However, moving forward, we can expect a lot of positive feelings towards vaccination, especially given the protection and return to normal life they can represent, she said.

The WHO, she added, has worked with all countries to prepare for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine safety is an important aspect.

The UN health agency is monitoring cases of side effects after immunization (AEFI) and expects countries to submit related data for analysis, she added.

While the WHO continues to support the monitoring of the spread of Covid-19 vaccinations, AEFI National Committees (panels formed by different countries to monitor AEFI) are overseeing the causality assessment and are expected to share data that will enable the WHO to conduct a long-term analysis, she said.

