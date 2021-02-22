Chinese tea shop apologizes for cups and umbrella bags sexist sports banners





A large chain of tea shops in China was distributing tea cups and tea bags sexist sports banners. The move sparked massive online outrage and, as a result, the company apologized and stopped giving them away. Reuters, Shanghai SUBJECT TO FEBRUARY 22, 2021 07:33 AM IST

A popular chain of Chinese tea shops has apologized for a string of cups and tea bags of sexist sports slogans after they sparked widespread outrage online, the Shanghai Daily reported on Monday. The Modern China Tea Store, based in southern China's Hunan Province, was selling tea bags with the words "mouth says no but body says yes" and "my dear, I love you". One mug referred to women as a "big bargain", saying customers could get a surprise deal by meeting beautiful women while they waited for their tea. Modern China apologized Saturday, saying it took responsibility for offending women and would not mistake sexist jokes for creative ideas in the future, the Shanghai Daily reported. The infringing items are no longer for sale, the newspaper added.







