Costly resumption of memorial war in Australia sparks controversy, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories

SYDNEY – Australia is pushing forward with a major overhaul of its national war memorial museum, despite criticism that the project risks glorifying the war and that funds should be used to support veterans.

The Federal Government plans to spend US $ 498 million (US $ 520 million) on an extension of the Australian Canberra War Memorial that will expand its exhibition space and allow it to display larger objects such as a helicopter fighter and a reconnaissance aircraft.

But the move has been condemned by historians and some former military officers, who say it is unnecessary and will change the museum’s purpose from a memorial to a Disneyland-type presentation of the war.

The project was announced in 2018 by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said the renovation will allow the memorial to improve its performances, particularly the placements in the last two decades in Afghanistan, Iraq, the Solomon Islands and East Timor.

Mr Morrison has repeatedly defended the change, describing it last year as an “extraordinary project” that would honor veterans, especially those who served in recent conflicts.

“We need to tell all of Australia’s service stories,” he said. “And there has to be space and space and appropriate equipment out there to recognize and reflect it.”

The review is being considered by Parliament’s public affairs committee. According to a report last Saturday (February 20) in the Australian Financial Review, the committee is expected this week to confirm that it is approving the cost of the project.

However, some MPs in the committee are expected to write a dissenting report, as the project has proven controversial and has raised questions about the proper intentions of a national war memorial.

An Australian history expert at the University of Sydney, Professor Mark McKenna, said the government seems to be elevating Australia’s military history above other features of its past.

“While other major institutions, such as the National Library, National Museum, National Gallery and National Archives, have seen funding cuts, job losses and service cuts, the Australian War Memorial verse is inflated to scale up to now unimaginable, “he wrote Monthly Magazine this month.

A former Australian Defense Force chief, Admiral Chris Barrie, told The Sydney Morning Herald last year that new Australian memorials and commemorations “were not helping families (of veterans), not helping to repair the damage we have done “.

Since Australia became a nation in 1901, it has deployed troops in dozens of conflicts, including World Wars I and II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. About 102,000 Australians have died while on active duty.

Critics of the war memorial review have expressed concern about the high cost, arguing that the memorial already successfully and respectfully chronicles Australia’s war history to the general public. The memorial opened in Canberra 80 years ago – in the middle of World War II – and includes a museum, a shrine for the fallen and an extensive archive. It is one of the main destinations for tourists visiting the national capital. In 2018 to 2019, the last full year of pre-pandemic visits, the memorial had 881,380 visitors, including 136,799 school students.

A former memorial director, Mr. Brendon Kelson, has warned that the change risks turning the memorial into a “theme park” that will appeal to military equipment enthusiasts. He said the museum should be a “touching tribute” to Australians who died in the war, rather than a military museum.

Proponents of the project say change is needed because the memorial is not doing enough to recognize veterans of the latest conflict.

“We have created 100,000 veterans over the past 25 years and yet we dedicate about 4 percent of our gallery space to them,” memorial director Matt Matt Anderson told ABC News last year.

“This is a memorial to all Australians, it is a belated place for renovation.”

The project has led to calls for $ 498 million AA to be used for veterans’ health services or other cultural institutions. Mr Morrison has insisted the project will not affect veterans’ spending.