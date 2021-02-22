French city seeks to curb tourist entry amid rising virus – Gazeta





Beautiful: People sit by the sea on the French Riviera on a sunny Sunday.AFP PARIS: The mayor of the French city of Nice on Sunday called for a weekend closure in the area to stop the flow of visitors, saying tourists are welcome in normal times, but the city should focus on fighting a sharp rise in infections of the coronavirus. The Nice area has the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in France, with 740 new cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Covidtracker.fr, tripling the national average. Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday that the government would decide this weekend on strengthening virus control measures in the Mediterranean city. We need strong measures that transcend the nationwide curfew at 18:00, or the tighter curfew, or a partial and specific time block. A weekend shutdown would make sense … that would stop the influx of visitors, Mayor Christian Estrosi told franceinfo radio. The weather is good, everyone rushes to come here. A weekend blockade would stop it, without stopping economic activity in the city, he said. Estrosi said infection levels had risen due to the massive influx of tourists over the Christmas holiday. International flights to the city had increased from 20 days before Christmas to 120 during the holiday, all without people having the virus tests in their country of origin or on arrival. We will be happy to expect a lot of tourists this summer, after winning this battle, but it is better to have a period while we say do not come here, it is not the moment. Protecting the people of Nice is my priority, he said. Published in Agim, 22 February 2021

