Everyone is watching the FATF plenary session today – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: With its plenary start on Monday (today), Pakistan may remain on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list even though authorities claim the country qualifies for relocation on merit.

Background discussions with key officials and foreign diplomats suggest that the jury is divided with authorities claiming enough progress to be sure of a positive outcome, but some diplomats suggest that even at best Pakistan will remain on the list. increased monitoring (gray list) until June.

A final decision will be announced by the FATF president on the conclusion of the four-day plenary session on 25 February.

Ahead of the plenary session, the FATF updated the overall performance of all countries. Based on this update, Pakistan has shown improved compliance with two of the FATF 40 recommendations on the effectiveness of money laundering and combating terror financing systems (AML / CFT). He finds that Pakistanis are progressing as non-compliant on four points, partly in line with 25 points and largely in line with the nine recommendations. The assessment of Pakistan in the plenary session would be based on the 27-point action plan and not on these 40 recommendations.

The decision will be announced on 25

The diplomats said they had not seen this time the kind of aggressive diplomatic efforts Islamabad had made in the past, especially before the October 2020 plenary session. They said the plenary could discuss all options, including Pakistan’s blacklisting, holding its in the gray list or its removal from the gray list.

However, there is no chance that Pakistan could be blacklisted because there are at least three FATF members China, Turkey and Malaysia who can bear all the pressure against any downgrade. This is not only based on friendly bilateral relations, but also on performance. From our perspective, we have completed all points of action and respected what was required of the country to do, but sometimes some influential members may raise objections to a point that one might think is not justified, said one official.

Plenary discussions would take place in the analytical report of the FATF assessors based on the Pakistan status compliance report. The analysis of the FATF assessor is purely of a technical nature of checklists. Opponents may challenge positive findings and come up with negative and critical opinions about the evaluators’ report. Likewise, friendly allies may question negative thoughts. In both cases this leads to further discussion and the conclusions are usually based on consensus.

Even the assessments may not lead to a final decision and are normally linked to an on-site visit by the FATF or its regional physical verification associates which provides the authorities with a few weeks to address some minor shortcomings. If the FATF assessment reveals that Pakistan’s report is fully compliant, even then this would be followed by a field visit within two months and the country would officially move from the gray list in June.

Given the well-known anti-Pakistan stance by arch rival India, the recent diplomatic row with France and the US open criticism of the court ruling on the Daniel Pearl case, the debate in the FATF plenary session could turn negative.

Pakistan fully complied with 21 of the 21-point action plan last year, prompting the FATF to soften its stance from previous aggressive threats and yet keep it on the gray list in October last year. After strong progress in money laundering and terrorism financing laws, rules, regulations, and updating inter-agency and inter-provincial cooperation, the FATF narrative shifted to Islamabad to demonstrate seriousness on the ground through results and prosecution.

In October last year, the FATF announced that Pakistan had made progress on all points of the action plan and mainly addressed 21 of the 27 points of action. While all the terms of the action plan had expired, the FATF had said that it strongly urged Pakistan to quickly complete its full action plan by February 2021 considering that it took note of the significant progress made on a number of points of the action plan.

He had urged Pakistan to continue working on implementing its action plan to address its strategic shortcomings by demonstrating that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terror financing (TF) activity. and that TF investigations and prosecutions target specific persons and entities, and those acting on behalf of or in the direction of designated persons or entities.

Second, it was asked to demonstrate that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and discouraging sanctions and third, to demonstrate the effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1,267 and 1,373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on behalf of preventing the raising and movement of funds, including in connection with non-profit organizations (NGOs), the identification and freezing of movable and immovable property and the prohibition of access to funds and financial services.

Fourth and most recently, he had asked Islamabad to demonstrate enforcement against violations of terrorist financing sanctions (TFS), including in relation to NGOs, of administrative and criminal penalties, and of provincial and federal authorities cooperating in cases of terrorism. execution.

The Foreign Office spokesman had said last week that Pakistan had made substantial progress on the remaining six points of the FATF action plan and had been properly acknowledged by the broader FATF membership.

Pakistan has been on the FATFs’ gray list for shortcomings in its counterterrorism and money laundering regimes since June 2018. Until the final assessment, Pakistan was found deficient in taking action against suspected organizations linked to terrorist groups. listed by the UN Security Council, the prosecution and sentencing of detained individuals and the treatment of drug and gemstone smuggling. Recently, authorities had taken further steps, including prosecuting Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and his associates in terror financing cases.

FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer had remarked in October that Pakistan had never been blacklisted, but on the gray list and based on its conclusion in 21 of the 27 articles as mostly complaint status, the country could be seen as safer. He did, however, make it clear that the six outstanding items were very serious and the risks are not over until the Pakistani government repairs all six outstanding items.

Published in Agim, 22 February 2021