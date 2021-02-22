Obituary Chris Cramer TV news

Chris Cramer, who has died of cancer at the age of 73, dominated the world of news broadcasting, becoming head of the BBC news collection before taking over at CNN International in 1996.

However, he cut a very different figure from the ordinary polite broadcast executive. Cramer everyone called him who was so tough, looked uncomfortable with a suit, at least in his previous years, and never pushed anyone. He could be sharp without breath. When someone went to ask him about a pay raise, Cramer got up and opened the window in the January air. It’s a cold world out there, that was all he said.

Cramer was born in Portsmouth, Hampshire, the son of a police officer. They did not continue. He did not like my clothes, or my language, or my attitudes, Cramer later reflected. He dropped out of school at age 17 and was hired by Portsmouth News. Five years later, when BBC Radio Solent was launched in 1970, he got a job there, and eventually made the move to the BBC in London.

On BBC Television News, Cramer worked to become one of the best bosses BBC News has ever had: crucial to the point of brutality, but never holding grudges. After an argument, I pulled out of his office and slammed the door so hard that the glass in it shattered. Fifteen minutes later Cramer came to me in the newsroom and started talking as if nothing had happened.

No one could play it. In 1986 Norman Tebbit, then chairman of the Conservative party, launched a poorly researched attack on the BBC coverage of President Ronald Reagans’ bomb attack in Libya, claiming all sorts of prejudices. Cramer took action. With a team, he went through the Tebbits report line after line, pointing out his mistakes publicly and forcefully. For once the BBC had set up for itself.

Shortly afterwards a leading QC advised me that I had good reason to sue Tebbit over this report. I told Cramer. Beautiful, he said. But remember this. Tebbit was blown up by the IRA. He is a politician, so he can come out in his ear at any moment. Have a nice job for life. Imagine what it would look like in court: no one will have any sympathy for you. I got the point.

The next year Tebbit fell out of favor with Margaret Thatchers and left the cabinet. Cramer, who never forgot anything, told me, your case against Tebbit would probably have come to trial now.

Despite his abrasiveness, he had an almost paternalistic feeling for his staff; especially if they are sent to the injury route. An incident in his life marked him forever. In 1980, when he was still a field manufacturer, he went to the Iranian embassy in London to get a visa and got stuck there when a group of terrorists took over the building. After 24 hours Cramer slandered for illness and the hostages allowed him to leave the embassy. He gave the police and the army an extremely valuable description of terrorists and their weapons.

This experience gave him a unique insight into reporting risks. His rise to the top of the news gathering coincided with the beginning of the much more dangerous era after the end of the Cold War, when journalists became special targets. The BBC, like several other major news organizations, suffered serious losses.

Cramer took the lead in creating rules and structures to protect news teams in dangerous places. To anyone who complained that the new restrictions were annoying, he was outspoken. It is not you, your wife and the children I am thinking of, he told me. If you think it’s worth killing for a story, you’re an idiot.

In April 1996, after 25 years with the BBC, Cramer headed to Atlanta to become head of CNN International. Many of us wondered how he would fit into the very different world of American television news. His close friend and successor there, Toni Maddox, said: To begin with, many found it simply awful. His sharp ingenuity and his very low foolish threshold proved a cultural shock. But he quickly showed that he was a terrific operator, and when it really mattered, a very good, good man.

Cramer had a special gift for discovering and educating talent: Richard Sambrook, later the BBC news anchor, was one of his protégés. Cramer helped establish the International News Security Institute, dedicated to the safety of journalists, and became its president (2003-12). After 11 years at CNN, he left for Thomson Reuters and later headed a video production team at the Wall Street Journal.

It was Cramers sympathy for the humiliator that made his staff love him as well as respect him. Another reporter was being given an unnecessarily hard time by a senior BBC figure and collided with Cramer after a major brawl. I have to talk to him about you, said Cramer, What should I say? You can point out that there is a difference between making a mistake because you are lazy and making a mistake because you are desperately trying to get a story on the air. Cramer smiled. I already told him, he said.

When Chris died, this friend wrote to me: I would have walked through the fire for him. Many of us on the BBC and CNN felt the same way.

Like many journalists, he had a complex private life. After a first transient marriage he met Helen Sarkies, who worked at the BBC as a news producer, and they married in 1982. They had a daughter Hannah, but the marriage ended in the early 1990s, not long before Cramer to leave Britain BBC to join CNN in Atlanta. There he married Nina, in 2003.

She survived him, along with a son, Richard, a daughter, Nicolette and Hannah.

Christopher Ranville Cramer, journalist, born January 3, 1948; died January 16, 2021