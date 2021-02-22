Traveling to India? Here are the files, donations for international arrivals from today





The central government has also allowed states to consider additional requirements regarding testing, quarantine, and isolation for international travelers, according to their risk assessment.

To date, three variants SARSCoV-2 (i) Variant UK [VOC 202012/01 (B.1.1.7)] (ii) the South African variant [501Y.V2 (B.1.351)] and (iii) the Brazilian variant [P.1 (P.1)]were detected in 86, 44 and 15 countries respectively. All three variants have demonstrated increased transmissibility, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). The central government has also allowed states to consider additional requirements regarding testing, quarantine, and isolation for international travelers, according to their risk assessment. Here’s a new set of guidelines applicable from today to all international travelers coming to India: All travelers, except those arriving on flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, submit a self-declaration form on the online portal Air Suvidha (www.newdelhiairport.in) prior to the scheduled trip and must load a Covid- negative 19 RT-PCR report. This test must be completed within 72 hours prior to undertaking the trip They must also provide an undertaking on the portal or in the ministry of civil aviation, through the respective airlines before being allowed to undertake the journey which would respect the decision of the relevant governmental authority to be subject to their home quarantine / self-monitoring health for 14 days. Arrival in India without a negative report is only allowed for those traveling to India in the event of family death. If they wish to request such an exemption, they will apply on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding, after which the government will receive the call and this will be final. At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board after the thermal examination. All possible measures must be taken to ensure physical distancing during boarding and boarding. Appropriate preventive measures such as hygiene and disinfection of the environment will be provided at airports. All travelers are advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles. While on board the flight, passengers, airline staff and crew must take precautions such as wearing masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene, etc. Upon arrival, thermal control would be performed in relation to all passengers by health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled out online will be shown to the airport health staff and passengers who are found to be symptomatic during the check-up will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical institution according to the health protocol. All other passengers who have uploaded negative RT-PCR certificates to the Air Suvidha portal will be allowed to leave the airport / take transit flights and will be required to undertake self-monitoring of their health for 14 days. All passengers will be provided with a list of national and state surveillance officers and relevant call center numbers so that they can be informed if they show symptoms at any time during quarantine or self-monitoring. International travelers arriving through seaports or land ports will also need to be subject to the same protocol, unless online registration facilities are not currently available for such passengers. They must submit the self-declaration form to the relevant government authorities at seaports or land ports upon arrival. Those coming from the UK, Europe and the Middle East should consider the following additional SOPs: Passengers must submit a self-declaration form (SDF) for Covid-19 to the online portal Air Suvidha (www.newdelhiairport.in) prior to the scheduled trip and are required to state their travel history in the last 14 days. When completing the SDF, in addition to providing all the other information required in the SDF, passengers must choose: (a) whether they plan to land at the airport of arrival or take further flights to reach their final destination in India. (b) based on this selection, the SDF (sent online to transit passengers) will display T (Transit) (c) Passengers will need to submit this invoice to the state authority or government officials at the airport for segregation. Those transit passengers from the UK, Brazil and South Africa who have been found negative in airport tests will be allowed to take their connecting flights and quarantine will be advised at home for seven days. These travelers will be tested after seven days and if they are negative, will be released from quarantine and will continue to monitor their health for another seven days. Taking into account the testing requirements for passengers from the UK, Brazil and South Africa who must take connecting flights, airlines must keep passengers informed of the need for a transit time of a minimum of six to eight hours. at the airport of entry (in India) when booking tickets for connecting flights. Airlines must identify international passengers arriving or transiting through the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa (over the last 14 days) and separate them during flight or landing to facilitate authorities to follow proper protocol in connection with these travelers. All passengers arriving from or transiting through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East will be required to undergo self-paying confirmatory molecular tests upon arrival at the Indian airports in question. An entry made to the SDF regarding the phone number and address will be reconfirmed. Appropriate arrangements for passengers awaiting their confirmatory molecular test as well as proper test results after effective isolation may also be made at airports in cooperation with airport authorities. The airport authority should ensure the modernization of test systems at the respective airports to ensure uninterrupted sampling, testing and adjustments to avoid congestion and disturbance to passengers. Once passengers arrive at the airport of entry, the Airport Operator must establish a well-defined flow for such passengers at their respective arrival terminals leading to the lounges and at the exit from the terminal. Airports can offer passengers the opportunity to make online booking of the confirmatory molecular test through the relevant website (Air Suvidha Portal) or other suitable platforms as well as to make an offline booking. The States and territories of the Union shall establish assistance desks at the airports concerned to facilitate the implementation of the SOP. SHUT

