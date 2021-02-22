WA Nurses First Get COVID Vaccine | The Daily Leader of the North





news, national Two nurses have become the first Western Australians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, saying they hope it will save lives and ease the strain on the healthcare system. Hotel quarantine nurses Antonio Garza and Keita Winks received each Pfizer hit at the Hyatt in Perth on Monday, marking the start of WA proliferation. Describing it as quick and painless, they prompted Western Australians to board to get vaccinated. “We just had to go through all the paperwork, check ourselves … we rolled up our sleeves, we got hit,” Ms. Garza told reporters. “It does not differ from any other vaccine.” Vaccines save lives, reduce the burden on our health care system and our doctors and nurses. In doing so, we also protect vulnerable people. There are so many positive things about having it. “International quarantine and border workers and high-risk healthcare staff in age and disability care are the first in line to receive the blow in the WA. About 570 hotel quarantine workers have booked on Monday and Tuesday and the number is expected to rise to 1000 by the end of the week. “I understand that people are scared and hesitant and there is a lot of misinformation about this that makes people scared. But I’m all about it, “said Ms. Winks. Prime Minister Mark McGowan said he looked forward to the vaccine being distributed across the state by the end of the year.” “When it’s your turn to get the vaccine, please get the vaccine,” he said. “It’s in your interest, it’s in the community interest, it’s especially in the interest of older Australians, so it’s a great thing to do.” Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson said the first delivery morning had gone smoothly. “We would strongly encourage all our front line employees who have been invited to register to receive the vaccine as soon as possible,” he said. WA Health infectious disease expert Paul Effler said the spread would allow Australia to pass through he said about 160 million people had already been inoculated in the United States and about 17 million in the UK. “Both of those countries have really good security monitoring systems and we have not seen a safe place y signal,” Dr Effler said. “This is a large security database, so I think we can all feel safe about it. Everything we are learning from an international perspective is positive.” Australian Associated Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/b094d74a-ca8e-41b6-9d34-857365e827e6.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







