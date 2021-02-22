South Korean doctors threaten to strike, fears vaccine discontinuation





By Sangmi Cha Seoul (Reuters) – Doctors in South Korea have threatened a protest strike against legislation to revoke licenses following criminal convictions, sparking fears of a possible halt to a coronavirus vaccination attempt set to begin this week. Health workers are set to receive the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday, as South Korea seeks to protect 10 million high-risk people by July, on its way to achieving herd immunity by November. But over the weekend, the Korean Medical Association (KMA), the largest group of doctors, said it would go on strike if parliament passes a bill revoking the licenses of doctors taking prison sentences. “The bill could result in the revocation of licenses by ordinary and innocent doctors and the fall into hell due to an accident unrelated to their work, or lack of legal knowledge,” spokesman Kim Dae-ha said in a statement. on Monday . Association president Choi Dae-zip has called the bill “cruel,” saying its passage in the law would “destroy” current co-operation with the government to tackle the virus and conduct the vaccine campaign. No date has been set for the strike yet, however, he told KMA Reuters. The blockade sparked concern that any medical strike could slow the spread at a time when authorities are trying to deploy medical staff at about 250 inoculation centers and 10,000 clinics across the country. The dispute over the law was undesirable before the vaccines were dropped, the health ministry said, adding that the doctors’ association was in the clutches of a “misunderstanding” about it. Parliament has called for the Medical Service Act to be revised to stop doctors guilty of violent crimes, such as sexual abuse and murder, from practicing their skills. Ruling party lawmakers calling for the bill denounced the association, saying it was trying to “take public health hostage to keep impunity from horrific crimes”. The group of nearly 140,000 has a long history of medical policy disputes with the government. Many hospitals were depleted by staff during the pandemic last year when he led weeks of walks on plans to increase the number of medical students, build medical schools, facilitate insurance coverage and increase telemedicine opportunities. South Korea reported 332 new infections from the virus as of Sunday, bringing its number to 87,324, and a death toll of 1,562. (Graphic tracking of global coronavirus spread: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps) (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Writing by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

