Top International AP News at 12:35 am EST

New York Times

His lights stayed on during the Texas storm. He now owns $ 16,752.

SAN ANTONIO As millions of Texans trembled in dark, cold homes over the past week as a winter storm destroyed the state power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still call the lights with a keystroke felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a heavy price for it. My savings are gone, said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account in order to be able to pay the $ 16,752 electric bill that was charged to his credit card 70 times more than he usually pays for all of his services together. There is nothing I can do about it but it has broken me. Subscribe to The Morning newspaper by the New York Times Willoughby is among many Texans who have reported rising electricity bills while the price of keeping their lights on and refrigerators cool up. For customers, whose electricity prices are not fixed and rather are linked to wholesale price fluctuations, the roofs have been astronomical. The protests sparked angry calls for action by lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with lawmakers Saturday to discuss the big bills. We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are the result of severe winter weather and power outages, said Abbott, who has been shocked by the state infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans will work together to make sure people do not get stuck on rising energy bills. Electricity bills will come at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of cold weather-induced crises, beginning Monday, when power grid failures and increased demand led to millions running out of power. electrical. Natural gas producers were not even prepared for freezing, and many people’s homes were cut off from the heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they do not have safe water due to the explosion of pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been dumped offline. Power has returned in recent days to all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm shifted eastward, where it also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. Sloping electricity bills in Texas are partly the result of the states ’unique energy market, which allows customers to choose their electricity providers from among 220 vendors in a fully market-driven system. According to some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, say system architects, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their use and energy suppliers to create more electricity. But when the crisis hit in recent weeks and power systems weakened, state utility commissions ordered the price cap to be raised to its maximum of $ 9 per kilowatt hour, easily pushing many consumers into daily electricity costs. over $ 100. And in some cases, like Willoughbys, bills increased by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are clients of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides wholesale electricity at a price that can change quickly based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional fee of $ 9.99 per month. Most of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model could be dangerous: Last week, anticipating a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers around 29,000 people to switch to another provider when the storm hit. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy client who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she was charged $ 6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid across 2020. She began using Griddy at a suggestion. friends two years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple the registration was. As the storm spread over the past week, however, she continued to open the enterprise app on her phone and seeing her bill just rising, rising, rising, Tanner said. Griddy was able to get the money owed directly from her bank account and now has only $ 200 left. She suspects she was able to hold on so much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said price increases had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the enterprise model. For the Texas Services Commission: What do you think about allowing the average family type to enroll in this type of program? Tyson Slocum, director of energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, told Griddy. Risk compensation is so overwhelming that it should never have been allowed in the first place. Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts complained about billions in the thousands. When something like this happens, you are in trouble with such contracts, King said. There needs to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work this out and get to the end of it. Responding to her angry clients, Griddy, too, appeared to be trying to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. We intend to combat this, and work with our clients for capital and accountability to find out why such price increases were allowed to occur while millions of Texans went without power, the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the energy market design in Texas, said in an interview this past week that high prices reflected market performance as it was designed. Rapid energy losses of more than a third of available energy states were offline at one point increased the risk of the entire system collapsing, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy. at the Harvards Kennedy School. As you get closer to the minimum, these prices are getting higher and higher, which is what you want, Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon and a critic of Hogans, said allowing the market to run energy policy with little protection for consumers was idiotic and that similar actions had devastated vendors and consumers after the California energy crisis. of 2000 and 2001. The similar situation sparked a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers found they were under bills 30 times higher than their normal levels, McCullough said. We will see this again. DeAndr Upshaw said his power was turned on and off at his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. Many of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt lucky to have electricity and heating, inviting some neighbors to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $ 6,700. He usually pays about $ 80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to maintain power as the storm erupted, but it seemed to matter. He was also registered to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change takes effect on Monday. It’s a tool, something you need to live on, Upshaw said. It does not seem to me like I have used $ 6,700 in electricity in the last decade. This is not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of uninterrupted electrical service used to a minimum. As Texas melts slowly, Tanner is allowing himself a little luxury after a few days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. I finally decided another day, if we were to pay these high prices, we would not freeze, she said. So I slammed it up to 65. This article first appeared in The New York Times. 2021 New York Times Company