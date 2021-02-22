Media negotiation code to continue despite Facebook reaction

Various news pages were viewed on Facebook on February 18, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

Australia will not change proposed laws that would make Alphabet Inc. Google and Facebook pay news media for content, a senior lawmaker said Monday, despite strong opposition from Big Tech firms.

Facebook has strongly protested against the laws and last week suddenly blocked all news content and several accounts of the state government and the emergency department. The social media giant and Australian leaders continued to discuss the changes over the weekend.

But with the bill scheduled for a debate in the Senate on Monday, Australia’s oldest upper house lawmaker said there would be no further changes.

“The bill stays … it strikes the right balance,” Simon Birmingham, Australian Finance Minister, told Australian Radio Broadcasting Corp.

The bill in its current form ensures that “Australian-created news content by Australian-based news organizations can and should be paid for and done in a fair and legitimate manner”.

The laws would give the government the right to appoint an arbitrator to set content licensing fees if private negotiations fail.

While Google and Facebook have campaigned against the laws, Google last week struck deals with major Australian sales, including a global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

“There’s no reason Facebook can’t do and achieve what Google already has,” Birmingham added.

A Facebook representative declined to comment Monday on legislation that passed the lower house last week and has the support of a majority in the Senate.

The DIGI lobby group, which represents Facebook, Google and other online platforms like Twitter, meanwhile said Monday that its members had agreed to adopt an industry-wide code of practice to reduce the spread of misinformation online.

Under the voluntary code, enterprises undertake to identify and prohibit unidentified accounts, or “bots”, the distribution of content, informing users of the origin of content, and publishing an annual transparency report, among other measures.