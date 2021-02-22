Over 15,000 vaccinated health workers as SA Covid-19 death toll rises to 49,000





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Johannesburg – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 15,388 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the country since the 80,000 Johnson & Johnson doses arrived last week. South Africa launched its mass vaccination program last week after 80,000 doses of J&J vaccines were administered. In phase 1 of the vaccination program, only public and private sector health care workers are being vaccinated as they are most at risk of Covid-19 infection. Mkhize said 15,388 health workers had been vaccinated since Sunday, 6 p.m. As for Covid-19 infections, he said there were 1429 new infections as well as 113 new deaths, which took the country’s death toll from March to 49,053 deaths. This brings Covid-19 South Africa infections to over 1.5 million infections since March. The number of recoveries in the country stands at over 1.4 million recoveries, which means that there is a recovery rate of about 93.8% currently. Mkhize said they had now tested over 8.8 million people in the private and public sector, with over 24,800 tests performed in the last 24 hours. The Eastern Cape province has the most deaths, followed by the Western Cape, KZN and Gauteng. Of the recent deaths, Mkhize said most of the dead came from the North West province. Recent deaths by province: North West – 69 deaths Gauteng – 17 Free State – 12 Western Cape – 10 Eastern Cape – 2 Northern Cape – 2 CFC – 1 South Africa has provided 9 million doses of vaccines from J&J, and 20 million doses of Pfizer have been promised, along with an additional 12 million doses from the COVAX facility. South Africa also expects vaccine doses through the structure of the African Vaccine Purchasing Task Force. IOL







