Japan Vaccine Offers Limited Supplies, Delaying Shooting for Country Elderly





Japan will only receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the first few months of the stretch, and shots for the elderly will be gradually distributed, says the country’s inoculation chief. Main points: The inoculation campaign in Japan kicked off last week, with doctors and nurses taking the first blows

The inoculation campaign in Japan kicked off last week, with doctors and nurses taking the first blows The nation has negotiated to receive 144 million doses of the only Pfizer vaccine approved

The nation has negotiated to receive 144 million doses of the only Pfizer vaccine approved Pfizer has increased production of its vaccine but increased supplies are unlikely to reach Japan by May Pfizer, Japan’s only approved COVID-19 vaccine maker, is boosting production in Europe, but those increased supplies are unlikely to reach Japan by May, Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono said in an interview with the broadcaster national NHK. “We would like to start vaccinations for the elderly in April, but unfortunately the number of doses allocated to them will be very limited at first, so we want to start slowly,” Mr Kono said. Japan has negotiated to receive more than 500 million doses of vaccines developed by Western medicine manufacturers. Live updates: Read our blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. But domestic regulators have only approved one vaccine so far, and the nation remains dependent on imported supplies that have been held back by production barriers and export controls. With Japan and other nations considering how to extend scarce vaccine supplies, a recent Israeli study has shown that a single shot of the Pfizer formula can protect against the virus, instead of the two standard doses. Read more about COVID-19 vaccines: But the top Japanese government spokesman said Monday the regulatory approval of the vaccine was based on a two-dose regimen. “I think we need to carefully consider whether we can immediately conclude from this study that one dose is enough or not,” Prime Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters. Download the ABC News app for the latest. Since Mr Kono was tapped last month to lead Japan’s vaccination, he has resisted by giving deadlines for when doses will arrive and be distributed. Even so, the government has stood by a promise to provide enough shocks to the entire population of 126 million by June. Japan has been negotiating to receive 144 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this year. Its second shipment of about 450,000 shots arrived on Sunday. Read more about coronavirus: The inoculation campaign started last week with doctors and nurses receiving the first strokes. The government is prioritizing vaccines for some 4.7 million medical workers, about 1 million more than originally estimated. Reuters What you need to know about coronavirus:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos