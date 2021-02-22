Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but not for all healthcare workers





The Philippines has approved the Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, but will not give healthcare workers at risk of exposure due to different levels of efficacy, its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday. . Photograph Photograph: A worker performs a quality check on the packaging environment of Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) during a government-run media tour in Beijing, China. September 24, 2020. REUTERS / Thomas Peter / File Photo Evidence of late-stage Sinovacs vaccine evidence showed that it had a lower efficacy when used for health care workers exposed to COVID-19 compared to healthy individuals aged 18-59, said FDA chief Rolando Enrique. Domingo. The Philippines has about 1.4 million health workers. According to our experts, the vaccine (Sinovacs) is not the best vaccine for them, Domingo said at a conference, referring to health workers. He cited the results of clinical trials of CoronaVac Sinovacs in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. CoronaVac is the third candidate to receive emergency approval for use in the Southeast Asian country with over 108 million. This paves the way for the distribution of 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines that China has agreed to donate, which were expected to arrive on Tuesday but were delayed due to lack of authorization. The Philippines, which has the second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, has not yet launched its immunization campaign. It was banking on 117,000 Pfizer-BioNTech files provided through the COVAX International Vaccine Sharing Facility to launch its vaccine program. However, the unresolved issue of who would pay for damages in the event of side effects from inoculations has delayed submission. A bill is pending in Congress seeking compensation for manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines. We ask for your patience because the vaccines were delayed for a few days, but we can finally start vaccinating, said President Harry Roque’s spokesman at a special conference. Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Edited by Ed Davies

