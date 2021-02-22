Why Matua’s vote is crucial to the elections in Bengal





In West Bengal, the influence of Matua Mahasangh grew and spread from son Guruchand Thakurs, Pramatha Ranjan Thakur and his wife Binapani Devi, popularly known as Boromaa. After the death of PR Thakurs, Boromaa was considered to be the main matriarch of the Matua community until her death in 2019. Over the years, as many political parties and leaders have sought the blessings of the Boromaa and Thakur families, many of the family have also entered politics. .

She also gave Trinamool Boromaas Congress tickets to her two sons, Kapil Krishna Thakur and Manjul Krishna Thakur respectively for the Lok Sabha assembly and West Bengal respectively.

Shortly before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Boromaa in Bengal, coincidentally just a few months before his death, and promised Matuas citizenship if they came to power. He was invited by Shantanu Thakur, who fought against Mamata Bala Thakur on a BJP ticket for her place in Bongaon. Shantanu won those elections. Talking to Quint, Mamata Bala Thakur says the reason for her loss, however, was not the CAA. She also believes that she, and not Shantanu, is the true heir to the Boromaas inheritance. “At that time, the people in CPI (M) moved to BJP. If Matua’s votes had been reduced, after I was in the 2015 elections, when I stayed in 2019, my votes would have been reduced. “I got about 37,000 more votes,” said Mamata Bala. When she (Boromaa) was dying, she said Mamata I will stay inside you. “She said this many times before in the Matua community,” she added. Interestingly, after Assam NRC and reports that a large number of Hindus were left out of the final NRC list, Matuas became a little cautious about CAA. Shortly afterwards, the BJP stopped mentioning the CAA or NRC in its election campaigns in Bengal after an internal poll by the party showed that both of these issues were not expecting much ice with the electorate. This irritated Shantanu Thakur who made his disappointment with the public party. After repeated attempts to pacify him by the BJP top command, he appears to be back in the party lines, however sources say, he is unwilling to let the CAA issue go.

