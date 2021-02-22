Hope for normalcy after the Pfizers Covid vaccine spread to priority groups across Australia | health

Coronavirus vaccines are spreading across Australia in what experts say marks the beginning of the final phase of the pandemic.

Those at highest risk of infection, including quarantine and health hotel staff, front-line health staff and airport and port staff, were the first to receive it on Monday.

Epidemiologist with the University of Victoria La Trobe, Prof. Associate Prof. Hassan Vally, described spread as Australia officially entered the final stage of the pandemic.

As we open vaccines, we begin to reduce the threat that Covid-19 poses to the community, which means we can move with more confidence toward post-pandemic life, Vally said.

Although there is still a lot of work to be done and we need to be patient, vaccinating frontline and most vulnerable workers in the community will be a game changer. Most importantly, vaccinating quarantine workers will not only make hotel escapes less likely, but if they do occur after vulnerable populations are vaccinated, the implications of any escape will diminish.

This hopefully there will be less need for blockages in Australia in the future.

Federal Minister of Health Greg Hunt said that although the spread was an extraordinary moment for our country, safe practices against coyotes like social alienation and other hygiene measures would be with us for a long time. This is because it must be determined how long the vaccine protection lasts, whether booster shots will be needed, and how effective the vaccine is at preventing transmission, rather than just the vaccinated person showing symptoms.

Our goal is to reach a situation where, if we can defend ourselves [the] population against serious illness, hospitalization and death we will have the ability to operate and address cases without having to bring blockages, Hunt said.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Australia by the Therapeutic Goods Administration and is the first of the vaccine candidates to be administered. Two doses of the vaccine will be provided at least three weeks apart. The AstraZeneca vaccine has also been approved, but distribution of this vaccine will begin in March.

Prof Rhonda Stuart, who is the medical director of the Monash Healths Department of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology in Victoria, was among the first people to receive the vaccine in Australia.

It has been 14 months since we first saw the patient, Stuart said. So it is amazing that we have reached this stage where we can vaccinate people to protect themselves from it.

She said it was important for people to know that it was normal to experience some mild or moderate side effects, such as chills and fever. Such symptoms were a good sign, Stuart said, because they showed the body was responding to the vaccine and was functioning.

People are monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine, so any rare but serious side effects, such as an allergic reaction, are caught and treated.

Stuart said the vaccine did not contain live Covid-19, so it could not give you the virus. This cannot lead to someone becoming infected with the virus. It’s really important to remind and reassure people that at no point does a vaccine actually give you Covid, Stuart said.

Nurses walk Monday to the Covid-19 vaccination arm of Gold Coast University Hospital. Photos: Glenn Hunt / Getty Images

Hospital immunization centers across Australia will distribute the vaccine to residential public sector patients and workers, with the commune responsible for providing vaccines in the private sector for the elderly and the disabled. GP clinics will not provide the vaccine until later stages of use.

In New South Wales, three vaccination centers opened Monday morning at Liverpool, Royal Prince Alfred and Westmead hospitals. A cleaner working in the hotel quarantine system was the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine in that state. NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said those who get the vaccines first put their health literally every day.

It’s easy for us to forget it, she said. But I was so happy and overwhelmed that those who protected us all and welcomed the Australians home were the first to take the blow. I can not wait for my turn, when the AstraZeneca vaccine comes, and I very much hope that people take advantage of this opportunity.

It was a great relief for me personally because it is definitely a new stage in Covid fighting.

NSW Police Officer Lachlan Pritchard receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Center in Sydney on Monday. Photos: Toby Zerna / AP

In Queensland, chief health officer Jeannette Young said: The plan is to vaccinate every adult in Queensland 18 years and older as soon as we can. The Director of Infectious Diseases and Immunology at Gold Coast University Hospital, Dr. John Gerrard, along with registered nurse Zoe Park were among the first group to be vaccinated in that state.

They were key from the start, they had their first positive cases here in Queensland, among the first positive cases in Australia, Young said. They were beautifully managed and we did not get a blast from those first few cases.

The Covid vaccine is currently voluntary, universal and free. If people choose not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, this will not affect their families’ eligibility for the family tax benefit or childcare allowance, which only includes National Immunization Program vaccines for people younger than 20 years.

But the federal government has warned that in the future, vaccination may become a requirement for travel to certain destinations or for people working in certain high-risk countries. If this happens, there will be exceptions for people who are unable to get vaccinated.

Approximately 1.4 million quarantine and border workers; front-line staff in facilities such as hospital emergency departments, breathing wards, intensive care units, and high-dependency units; laboratory staff dealing with potentially infectious material; ambulance staff and paramedics; and elderly care staff and people with disabilities are being vaccinated in the first phase.

Once this is completed, the second part of the first phase of distribution will begin, with vaccinations for seniors aged 70 and over, as well as other health care workers, aboriginal people and the Torres Strait Islands over 55 and adults with an underlying medical condition, including those with disabilities. Critical and high-risk workers in defense, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing will also be included in this group.