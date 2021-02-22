Gardens in towns and cities are the largest food source for pollinating insects such as bees and wasps





Nectar production was measured in almost 200 plant species extracting nectar from more than 3,000 individual flowers. Mr Tew, who is studying for a doctorate in ecology, said: “We have found that the supply of nectar in urban landscapes is more diverse, in other words – (it) comes from more plant species than on agricultural lands and nature reserves, and this urban nectar supply is critically supported by private gardens. “ “Gardens are so important because they produce the largest nectar per unit area of ​​land and they cover the largest area of ​​land in the cities we studied.” The extraction process used a fine glass tube, with the nectar sugar concentration then determined with a refractometer – a device that measures how much light is refracted as it passes through a solution. In total, 29% of the land in urban areas consisted of home gardens – six times the area of ​​parks and 40 times the area of ​​partitions. Mr Tew said it was imperative that new housing developments include gardens and urged gardeners to ensure that their spaces are “as good as possible” for pollinators. He suggested planting nectar-rich flowers, ensuring there is always something in the flowers from early spring to late fall and mowing the lawn less frequently to let dandelions, clover, cauliflower and other plants grow. Gardeners should also avoid spraying pesticides as these can damage pollinators and avoid covering their gardens on paving, landscaping or artificial turf, he said. Dr Stephanie Bird, an insect scientist at the Royal Horticultural Society, said: “This research highlights the importance of gardens in supporting our pollinating insects and how gardeners can have a positive impact through their planting decisions. Gardens should not be seen as isolated – rather they are a network of resources that provide valuable habitats and values ​​when maintained with pollinators in mind ”. The paper, Quantification of nectar production from flowering plants in urban and rural landscapes, was published in the Journal of Ecology.







