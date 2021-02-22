



Cases of COVID-19 are rising in some parts of India after months of steady decline across the country, prompting authorities to impose blockages and other restrictions on the virus. Infections have dropped in India since September, and life has already returned to normal in large parts of the country. In many cities, markets are bustling, streets are crowded, and restaurants are crowded. But experts have warned that the reasons behind India’s success are not really understood, and that the country of nearly 1.4 billion people is unable to afford its guards. Public health officials are now investigating possible mutations in the virus that could make it more contagious and make some treatments and vaccines less effective. Spike has been most pronounced in the western state of Maharashtra, where nearly 7,000 cases were detected in the past 24 hours, counting nearly half of India over 14,000 confirmed cases on Monday. The weekly average for infections has doubled to 5,229 in the state in the past two weeks, and most cases are concentrated in several areas, including India’s financial capital, Mumbai. Blockages have been restored in some parts of the state and authorities have banned all religious or cultural programs. Another wave of cases was knocking on our door, said Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a virtual speech Sunday, while warning people that non-compliance with public health measures such as wearing masks could result in a need for bigger and more blockades strict. Public health officials are also listing the virus to see if it has mutated to be able to spread more easily, said state oversight officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. He said the evolving virus was natural, but that its consequences evolve to transmit faster or become more virulent could be catastrophic. Federal health officials said an increase in new infections, though not as acute as in Maharashtra, have also been recorded in the northern Indian state of Punjab and the central states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Officials added that a team of federal health officials has also been sent to the southern state of Kerala, where cases stood between 4,000 and 5,000 last month, which was much higher than other states. Government-funded research has suggested that a more contagious version of the virus may be in play in Kerala, and efforts to sequence its genome are ongoing. But it could happen because Kerala did not see an increase in infections last year, as some other states had, said Dr. Amar Fettle, state officer for COVID-19. This meant that when the blockade restrictions eased and people started moving freely, there remained a large proportion of people who were not already exposed to the virus and were susceptible to infections, he said. The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Department of Medical Education’s Scientific Education Department. AP is solely responsible for all content.

