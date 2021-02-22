Palestinian vaccine machine faces funding shortfall: World Bank | Coronavirus pandemic news





The Bank urges Israel, which has made the most global progress in vaccination, to donate its urplus pictures.

The Palestinians’ COVID-19 vaccination plan faces a $ 30 million funding shortfall, even after factorizing in support of a global vaccine scheme for the poorest economies, the World Bank said in a report Monday. Israel, a world leader in vaccination speed, should consider donating overdoses to Palestinians to help speed up a vaccine in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the bank said. In order to ensure that there is an effective vaccination campaign, the Palestinian and Israeli authorities need to coordinate in financing, purchasing and distributing safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, she said. The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20 percent of Palestinians through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program. AP officials hope to provide additional vaccines to achieve 60 percent coverage. Cost estimates suggest a total of about $ 55 million would be needed to cover 60 percent of the population, of which there is an existing $ 30 million gap, the World Bank said, seeking additional help from donors. Palestinians began vaccinations this month and have received small donations from Israel, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. But the roughly 32,000 doses taken to date are far fewer than the 5.2 million Palestinians in WestBankand Gaza, territory that Israel seized in a 1967 war. Additional dose Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of ignoring its duties as an occupying power by not including Palestinians in its inoculation program. Israeli officials have said that under the Oslo peace agreements, the PA health ministry is responsible for vaccinating people in Gaza and parts of WestBank where there is limited self-government. Israel reopened its economy on Sunday after developing one of the fastest-growing vaccination programs in the world. It has given the Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine to its 9.1 million citizens and has a special reserve with about 100,000 doses of the Modernas vaccine. While PA expects to receive an initial COVAX shipment within a few weeks, the program risks failing, largely due to lack of funding. PA says it has supply agreements with Russia and drug maker AstraZeneca but doses have been slow to reach. From a humanitarian perspective, Israel may consider donating additional doses it has ordered not to be used, theWorldBanksaid. Palestinians have launched a limited vaccination campaign with donations from countries including the United Arab Emirates, which sent the Russ Sputnik V vaccine to Gaza. [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters] The PA Ministry of Health said on Friday that Israel had agreed to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinians who regularly move to Israel for work. A decision on vaccinating Palestinian workers should be made soon, Dr Nachman Ash, Tsar Israels coronavirus, told reporters. From a medical perspective, we think vaccinating Palestinian workers is the right thing to do.







