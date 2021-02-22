Explained: Why is the Panchayat gram election in Andhra Pradesh important?





Elections for local government in rural Andhra Pradesh, known as gram panchayats, were held in four stages on 9, 13, 17 and 21 February. The voting percentage for the four combined phases was about 81 percent. Elections are not held on a party basis but candidates are supported by political parties. What were the results? The ruling Congress Party YSR (YSRCP) supported the candidates who observed the panchayat polls while the main Opposition was left a second away. The election was held in 13,097 grams of panchayats of which YSRCP won 10,382 while TDP won 2,063 and others won 475. There were indications that YSRCP would hide the polls as after counting the first round polls, YSRCP supported candidates with 2657 seats out of 3.24 for which votes were held. The TDP finished a distant second with 501 seats. BJP in alliance with the Pawan Kalyans Party Jana Sena won 46 seats and the others, including independents, collected 45 seats. The YSRCP continued its run by winning 2,635 seats in the second round while the TDP-backed candidates won 558 seats. In the third round, YSRCP-backed candidates won 2,191 seats while the TDP won 263. Why are polls so significant? The panchayat polls were supposed to be last April. However, on March 23, State Election Commissioner Dr N Ramesh Kumar postponed the election citing covid security protocols too much for the grief of YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Polls remained postponed after the blockade was announced by the Center. Following the lifting of the blockade, the state government issued an ordinance and changed the term for the SEC office from five years to three years, and also changed the admissibility criteria for a retired high court judge, both disqualifying Ramesh Kumar and state government removed him from his post. Justice (retired) J Kanakaraj was appointed as the new SEC. However, Kumar challenged the governments that ruled in the AP Supreme Court which overturned the governments order as illegal and reinstated it as the SEC on July 31 last year. The state government continued to oppose Kumar, who proposed holding the gram panchayat election, claiming that the Covid-19 situation was not conducive to holding the election. However, Kumar issued the poll announcement to hold the polls in four stages. He complained that district officials did not cooperate with him by abstaining from video conferencing and meetings. JOIN NOW: Explained Telegram Channel Express Were the polls peaceful? The polls were accompanied by frequent clashes between YSRCP and TDP supporters. The TDP claimed that YSRCP leaders and candidates threatened voters that the benefits of welfare schemes would be cut short if they did not vote for YSRCP candidates. The TDP also filed a complaint that many pancakes were forced to choose candidates unanimously under pressure from the YSRCP.

