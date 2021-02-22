Olympic hopefuls, a Guinness World Record, and more – Triathlete





National Military and First Response Championships, scheduled for June

This week, US Triathlon announced dissemination of National Military Championships and First Response for the first time at USAT. Open to military, police, fire and EMS personnel, the event will take place in Hammond, Indiana on Sunday, June 6 in collaboration with Leons Triathlon. The Championships will feature both sprint and distance Olympics in categories including Active Army, Retired Army / Veteran, First Response (Police / Law Enforcement); First Responder (Fire / EMS); running distance will also have three divisions for Paratriathletes. Qualified athletes can register at leonstriathlon.com; the event does not require qualification. USAT shines in the spotlight for Olympic hopes with the Tokyo United campaign In anticipation of the 2021 Summer Olympics, USAT has announced its 2021 US National Team as well as his Tokyo United campaign, which aims to illuminate the attention of top hopefuls for the games. So far, only one American athlete, Summer Reports, has secured a place in Team USA with its high performance at the Tokyo 2019 Olympic Qualifying Event. Also included in the list of potential Olympians include Katie Zaferes, Taylor Spivey, Matt McElroy and Morgan Pearson, among others. As previously reported, the Triathlon World Executive Board has delayed all Olympic qualifying events until May 1 earlier. Dave Orlowski’s legacy honored with memorial grant

The Ironman Foundation is honoring the legacy of triathlon pioneer Dave Orlowski with a memorial grant in his name. One of the original Ironman finalists from 1978 and a member of the Ironman Foundation Board of Directors, Orlowski was a prominent figure in the sport and remained active despite living with leukemia, which he ultimately underwent last December. $ 5,000 Dave Orlowski Memorial Grant will underline Orlowski’s commitment to service through sport and community by recognizing charities. Research Children’s Hospital St. Jude received the first grant and the next grant will be given to an organization within the Kailua-Kona community, HawaiI, the place of the Ironman World Championship and a place near the heart of Orlowski. The Guinness World Record holder triathlete appeared on the WSJ

Boston-based triathlete and coach Tony Richwho holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to complete a home triangle with 140.6 miles, which he did in 7 hours, 59 minutes in 2017 was prominently featured in the February 13 edition. of The Wall Street Journal. Rich, who also waits The Experience of Endurance podcast, offers a series of six strength training exercises aimed specifically at triathletes. (Note: The story is behind a page wall.) PTO touches Balestra games gurus like CTO Triathletes Professional Organization continues to strengthen its staff, this week added Christophe Balestra as its Chief Technology Officer. Previously co-president of Naughty Dog, the game development arm of Sony Entertainments, the triathlete Balestraa itself was instrumental in creating the popular video game franchises Uncharted and The Last of Us. The hiring underscores PTOs that aim to level mainstream broadcasts, including the much-known Collins Cup event scheduled for August, to grow and engage the sports fan base. Our goal is to implement and disseminate the technological innovations now available so that fans can be nailed by truly attractive broadcast products across multiple platforms, Balestra said. Challenge Roth, Ironman postponed races

Another week, another round of postponed races. The main title of the list of most recently delayed events is Challenge Roth, which moved from July 4th to September 5th. In his statement addressing the postponement, race director Felix Walchshfer acknowledged that while travel restrictions and public safety are key concerns, part of the decision was rooted in the interest of competitors’ fitness levels, saying many participants are too far away in their training, especially when it comes to swimming. The announcement also indicated that athletes could postpone their registration to next year, free of charge or for a fee, or cancel in full for a refund of their entry fee minus a processing fee. Furthermore, Ironman announced the delay of six races: Ironman 70.3 Marbella, Ironman 70.3 Venice-Jesolo, Zafiro Ironman 70.3 Alcudia-Mallorca, Ironman Mallorca, Ironman 70.3 Aix en Provence, Ironman Lanzarote. All were originally scheduled for April or May and will be back again in the fall. The Wanaka Challenge starts with limited capacity, with small pros areas

Meanwhile, the Wanaka Challenge managed to kick off in New Zealand on Friday, February 20th, albeit with much smaller areas than usual. The well-known Iron Half Iron Race in Auckland shifted to a small event when the latest Covid travel restrictions lowered the pro start list for just three men and four women (around 790 athletes took part in the age group event). In the end, Kyle Smith overtook Braden Currie with 8 seconds in the men’s race, while Hannah Wells led Rebecca Clarke for her second win in Wanaka. Podcast Notes American pro Kelsey Withrow controls me WITSUP Women in Triathlon podcast to talk about the many ups and downs in her career and how she is taught and raised by each.

My Suicide Race with conversation author Mark A. Turnips Triathlon Taren about his journey from drug and alcohol addiction and crippling depression to self-acceptance, and using training for a triangle as a means to get him there.

Max Fennell is well known for being the first African-American professional triathlete, but he also offers a few more reasons why he might just be the most interesting man this week at Triathlete.

Joel Filliolol AAK World Cup coach Katie Zaferes and Vincent Luistalks about his career and state of triathlon in Podcast MX Endurance.

Laughing killer and American record holder Ironman Heather Jackson talks about self-confidence, tattoos and her new trainer Ryan Bolton, among other topics in Greg Bennett Show.

Always candid Alissa Doehla shares her story, including the transition from elite to pro triathlon running and traps along the way with IMTalk.

