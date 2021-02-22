International
To avoid clash with India, Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan’s speech in Parliament: Report
Colombo: In an effort to avoid confrontation with India, Sri Lanka has canceled a planned speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament.
According to a report titled ‘Sri Lanka avoids clash with India by canceling Khan Parliament speech’ by Dar Javed published in the Colombo Gazette, the Colombo government cannot jeopardize its relations with India when it is trapped in the debt trap Chinese and Indian is the savior for the world for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
India has recently donated 5 loop doses of Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka.
In recent months, there has been anti-Muslim sentiment in Sri Lanka as Buddhist people are protesting over issues such as the sacrifice of animals in mosques.
It is expected that Imran Khan would have used the Muslim card during his visit to Sri Lanka. He had played the same card during his visit to Afghanistan last year.
Javed said the Pakistani prime minister in 2012 had backed the Taliban by saying the terrorist activities were “holy war” justified by Islamic law. “He used the United Nations General Assembly to raise the Muslim issue, which is often perceived as interference in the internal affairs of other countries. In October 2020, he urged Muslim-majority countries to protest after French President Emmanuel “Macron expressed concern over the killing of a teacher by an Islamic radical. He wrote to the leaders of Muslim-majority countries’ to oppose the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim countries,” the author said.
Looking at past incidents, it is clear that “giving him (Imran Khan) a platform like Parliament to speak would be like death dice.”
He would use the platform to make statements that would have “serious ramifications” for both the Sri Lankan Buddhist people and the Rajapaksa government at the international level.
“The way Imran Khan responded to the demands of the Muslim leader of Sri Lanka; it had become clear that he would raise the issue of minority abuse during Parliament’s speech,” Javed noted.
Earlier, Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of Congress All Ceylon McCall, had urged the Pakistani government to intervene in the issue of the Sri Lankan government’s forced burning policy for people who died due to COVID-19. The Prime Minister made public remarks on the issue of burying the dead in Sri Lanka.
While Imran Khan seems eager to raise the issue of the treatment of Muslims in other countries, the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women report had stated that religious freedom in the country has continued to deteriorate.
The Commission further noted that minorities in Pakistan are treated as second class citizens. In addition, several Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan were recently destroyed.
After the Organization of Islamic Cooperation refused to accept Pakistan’s proposal to entertain the Kashmir affair, Imran Khan has become desperate to get support from Muslim countries and portray himself as the champion of the Muslim world.
Meanwhile, the refusal of the populist Buddhist country to give Imran Khan a platform in Parliament has left the prime minister with a red face and frustrated.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.
