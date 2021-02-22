JTC accepts supervisory responsibilities for the Kranji forest site; about 4.5ha incorrectly cleaned

SINGAPORE: JTC Corporation said Monday (February 22nd) that it accepts its supervisory responsibilities in the case of a partially cleared Kranji forest site, adding that it is conducting an internal review of its processes to see what can be done. had led to error

The agency said last Tuesday that the land parcels had been mistakenly cleared by a contractor before completing a commissioned environmental study, prompting criticism from nature groups and conservationists.

The area is where the Agro-Food Innovation Park will take place. It is located along a green artery known as the Railway Corridor.

At a press conference on Monday, JTC said the site to be developed has 25 ha, of which 11.9 ha has been cleared, while 13.1 ha of greenery remains.

Specifically, based on preliminary findings, the land that was mistakenly cleared measured about 4.5ha, or the equivalent of about six football fields.

JTC Corps Executive Director Tan Boon Khai said a general investigation is underway into how the land was mistakenly cleared, with the full co-operation of the parties involved in the development of the site.

Regardless, as the project site developer, JTC has overall responsibility for the site. We do not shy away from this responsibility. We do not want and do not intend to say, said Mr. Tan.

JTC is now undertaking an internal review of some of its internal processes and procedures to see if there are any shortcomings that may have resulted in some of these issues occurring on the ground, he added.

And when that review is complete, we will surely look at how we can improve. We try to do better. We acknowledge that we can and should do better.

The land was mostly scrabland

The site, which was home to part of the former KTM railway line, did not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as it was not close to any sensitive nature areas, JTC said.

Most of the area was an unused shrub area with several large scattered trees, most of which were Albizia trees, she noted.

JTC added that the land is now dominated by non-native regeneration of Albizia. The trees had sprouted over time after the rail service stopped and the land was returned to Singapore in 2011.

Giving a timeline of developments, JTC said that although an EIA was not needed, an initial flora study was completed in July 2019.

A further baseline fauna study, as well as an Environmental Monitoring and Management Program (EMMP), were requested later in August 2020.

This was because a new drain, proposed as part of the construction plan, would release discharges into the Sungei Pang Sua, creating a potential risk of contamination caused by sediment leakage.

May 2, 2019: CPG consultants (CPG) engaged to carry out planning and design work

July 22, 2019: CPG presented Construction Plan for tree felling in NParks with a tree study plan

July 29, 2019: CPG completed the basic flora study

August 29, 2019: NParks issued a written instruction to approve CPG urgent request for tree felling on parcels 4, 5 and 9

March 2, 2020: With this approval, the plot for plot 9 began

Satellite imagery depicting clearing progress from February to March 2020. (Photo: JTC Corp)



August 21, 2020: The readmission of CPGs of a Construction Plan showed a proposed new drain to be poured into the Sungei Pang Sua. The parks then required an initial fauna and EMMP study

August to September 2020: Land clearing continued for parcel 8, 10-1, 10-7 and road 2, while the initial fauna study was called

September 29, 2020: Parks issued the Construction Plan permit for tree felling, subject to fauna and EMMP study conditions

November 3, 2020: CPG sought permission from NParks to clear more plots. He approved only the partial clearing of parcel 1 on November 6, and the parcel was cleared.

December 15, 2020: Plots 4 and 5 began to be cleared based on approval from August 2019

Satellite imagery depicting the clearing of various plots from November to December 2020. (Photo: JTC Corp, Planetscope)



December 23, 2020: Initial fauna study and EMMP consultant engaged

End-December 2020 to January 13, 2021: The Contractor cleaned other areas, measuring 4.5ha (in red)

Satellite imagery depicting the condition of the parcel January 2021. (Photo: JTC Corp)



January 13, 2021: JTCs project manager unveils further cleanup. All cleaning work was suspended and JTC launched an internal investigation

January 15, 2021: Strict warning issued to contractors. Investigations are still ongoing

February 16, 2021: JTC issued the media statement and the contractor apologized

WHAT ABOUT NOW?

All work in the country continues to be suspended, JTC said.

He added that the initial fauna and EMMP study is estimated to be completed in April 2021.

After that, JTC said it would engage stakeholders in the study findings. The results of the study will be shared publicly.

Separately, NParks is conducting investigations to see if there were violations of the Parks and Trees Act and the Wildlife Act.

NParks Parks and Recreation Commissioner Dr Leong Chee Chiew stressed that the allegations should not be made beforehand because the penalties under these laws are not small, with fines of up to S $ 50,000 and even the possibility of up to six months in prison.

In addition to investigations by JTC and NParks, Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Minister of National Development Desmond Lee have also ordered a review of inter-agency coordination.