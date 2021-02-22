Princess Latifa: The story after finding a lost princess | World News

The story behind Princess Latifa’s video message headlines is told today on the eSky News Daily podcast.

Investigative journalist Sanya Burgess, who was in secret communication with the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, tells Sky News correspondent Katerina Vittozzi how the story was born.

For three years, the world had not heard anything from Princess Latifa, whose father Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum is one of the richest people in the world.

What happened to Princess Latifa?



She tried to escape from her family in March 2018 by sailing across the Indian Ocean but returned to Dubai on what the royal family says was a rescue mission.

They claim that Princess Latifa was deceived by criminals who wanted money.

The princess’s friends managed to pass a phone to her and Sky News was able to pass her questions in the spring and summer of 2019.

In the video, she told her story in her own words for the first time.

Sky News may reveal Princess Latifa says:

• She was beaten, drugged and imprisoned in a prison

• It is locked in a royal villa with bars on the windows and placed under armed guards

• She is a hostage, wants her passport and be free to leave the UAE

Princess Latifa has told her story for the first time. Photo: Arrested in Dubai



More videos released by Sky News show that the sheikh is living in the moment when he knew her escape had failed when he heard men wearing boots boarding her boat.

The UAE Embassy responded to the videos on Friday, issuing a statement thanking those concerned for Princess Latifa and saying she is caring at home with the support of her family and her medical professionals.

They added: “She continues to improve and we hope she will return to public life in due course.”

The Prime Minister ‘worries’ about Princess Latifa of Dubai



Burgess, who works at Sky News’s Data and Forensics unit, explains how she passed questions to sheikas, what steps she took to ensure the videos could be verified, and the unique ethical considerations that played out how and when they could be published. history.

A major event that influenced the reporting of this story was that what happened to Latifa was examined during a battle in the Supreme Court between the sheikh and his ex-wife, Princess Haya bint al Hussein.

In the revelations made public in March 2020, Sir Andrew McFarlane, presiding over the case, admitted that the sheikh was responsible for the abduction and detention of Latifa.

The British High Court judge also accepted the princess’s account that she had been drugged, beaten and detained after an earlier escape in 2002.

The eyewitness testimony from Princess Haya was also accepted. She told the court she visited Latifa in December 2018 and found that she was “held against her will” and “locked in a house, guarded from the outside and inside”.

The sheikh dismissed the trial, accusing it of being biased.

In a statement issued at the time, he said: “As a Prime Minister, I was not able to take part in the court’s fact-finding process. This has resulted in a ‘quick’ trial inevitably shows only one side of the story. “