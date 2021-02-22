A super rare Amazonian cactus has bloomed for what experts believe is the first time in the UK





Telegraph Ministers fear end of blockade will see ‘serious violence rise’ Cabinet ministers fear an increase in crime as Covid-19 restrictions are eased and will be addressed to officials in 30 potential crime zones to seek improved preparations. Priti Patel, Secretary of the Interior, Gavin Williamson, Secretary of Education, and Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, are understood to be leading the way. On Monday, the three ministers will write to local authorities, child services and police forces on the 30 serious points of violence urging them to consider additional measures to stop an increase in crime. The preliminary move comes as serious violence escalated after the first blockade was lifted last year, reaching higher levels than before the restrictions were enacted. A government source said: “These measures will send a strong message to potentially violent individuals that the pandemic has not weakened our resolve, or changed the rules we all play by when it comes to violence.” We must do everything we can to work together to suppress any increase in violence and save lives. The source said the Interior Ministry was urging the police to use a highly targeted, analytically and visibly directed action to avoid another escalation of crime. The areas selected for the targeted messages were the ones that saw the most hospital admissions for attack with a sharp object between April and September last year. Most are urban centers including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Bristol, Newcastle, Leicester, Doncaster and numerous London neighborhoods. An increase in crime after the blockade in some form will be difficult to avoid given the current rules that encourage people to stay home, limiting the number of people out in public. The number of knife violations increased by 25 percent to 12,120 violations in July through September 2020 when compared to the previous quarter, ONS data have previously shown. Between July and September, there was also a 13 percent increase in threats to kill criminal offenses involving a knife, up to 1,270, compared to the same period last year. END

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos