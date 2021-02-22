The Italian ambassador was killed in Congo while in the UN column





It’s the same area, known as the three antennas, where two Britons were abducted by unidentified gunmen in 2018, said Mambo Kaway, president of a local civil society group in Nyrangongo territory. There were five people on board the vehicle, including the Italian ambassador, Kaway said. The driver died after being shot several times, and others were injured, he said. The situation is very tense, he added. The injured were taken to a hospital near the UN. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell briefed the bloc’s foreign ministers on the incident at a meeting he is chairing in Brussels and offered his condolences to Italy and the United Nations. The news (is) extremely disturbing and we are following the situation closely with the EU delegation in Congo, said EU Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali. She gave no details about those killed or injured. Congo in the east is home to countless rebel groups vying for control of the mineral-rich land. More than 2,000 civilians were killed last year in eastern Congo in violence by armed groups their brutal attacks using mock-ups and heavy weapons have also displaced millions in what the United Nations calls one of the worst humanitarian crises while attacks increase this year. There are 5.2 million displaced people in the Central African country, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund, which said in a report on Friday that this represents more displaced than in any country other than Syria. Over the past year alone, 50% have been displaced, she said. The resource-rich nation, the size of Western Europe suffered through one of the most brutal colonial kingdoms ever known before decades of corrupt dictatorship passed. Behind-the-scenes civil wars later took place in a number of neighboring countries. And many rebel groups have come and gone during UN missions for years, several times occupying the eastern regional capital, Goma, where the ambassador was killed. In January 2019, Congo experienced its first peaceful democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960 after the election of President Felix Tshisekedi. He succeeded the late Joseph Kabila in a controversial election marked by accusations of large-scale fraud and suspicions of a Kabila rear-end deal to install Tshisekedi on an opposition candidate who, according to leaked election data , was the real winner. The UN peacekeeping mission, known by its acronym MONUSCO, has worked to reduce its presence to at least 16,000 troops and to transfer its security work to the Congolese authorities. After serving in diplomatic roles in Switzerland, Morocco and Nigeria, Attanasio was appointed ambassador to the Italian Embassy in Kinshasha in September 2017. Attanasio was awarded a peace prize in October 2020 at a ceremony held at a church in southern Italy. The Nassiriya International Peace Prize is named in memory of 19 Italians, including 12 Carabinieri paramilitary officers, five Italian soldiers and two civilians killed in the 2003 bombing of an Italian military base in southern Iraq. Nine others were also killed. Attanasio was mentioned for his commitment aimed at maintaining peace between peoples and for his contribution to the implementation of important humanitarian projects, distinguished for his altruism, dedication and spirit of service to people in need, La Repubblica said daily in the account its ceremony. . La Repubblica quoted Attanasio as saying, “All that we take for granted in Italy is not in Congo, where, unfortunately, there are so many problems to solve. Attanasio described the role of ambassador above all to be close to the Italians but also to contribute to the achievement of peace. About 1000 Italians live in Congo. Winfield reported from Rome. Lorne Cooke contributed from Brussels and Frances DEmilio from Rome. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

