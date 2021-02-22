Boris Johnson decided to get England out of the blockade





Johnson will tell the House of Commons on Monday afternoon that from March 8, schools will finally reopen across England, as well as a very limited return to outdoor social interaction, including a reduction to one park bench and drinking a coffee, which is currently not allowed.

The Prime Minister will also announce that as of March 29, as schools go on their Easter holidays, further restrictions on social interactions will be lifted, allowing groups of six to meet outside and whole families to socialize. Downing Street placed particular emphasis on the desire to give something to the elderly and vulnerable, now vaccinated, who have been kept away from their families for almost a year.

Downing Street stressed that these are planned measures and if the Covid-19 situation worsens in England, they could be pushed back and the country kept stuck.

The news comes as the spread of vaccines in the UK continues to dominate the rest of Europe, while research shows that vaccinations reduce the risk of hospitalization by up to 94%.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde and Scotland Public Health examined data from people who had received the first dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. The data showed that four weeks after the stroke, the risk of hospital admission was reduced to 85% and 94%, respectively, according to the UK news agency PA Media. As of Monday morning, the UK has given the first doses to 17.5 million people as the speed at which it can vaccinate is increasing. Monday’s announcement by the Prime Minister will mark the first step of a four-step road from the blockade. Johnson will tell lawmakers later that his government’s decisions “will deal with the latest data at every turn, and we will be careful about this approach so as not to undo the progress we have made.” so far”. The speed with which the country will emerge from the blockade will be decided on four main tests: how the vaccine is being deployed; how vaccines are affecting hospitalizations and deaths; infection rates while staying low; new variants that do not harm the other three tests. Johnson means that his priority has been “always getting children back to school which we know is essential to their education as well as their mental and physical well-being, and we will also have priority for the ways that people to unite with their loved ones “. It is possible that his cautious approach and focus on schools and families rather than the economy will draw criticism from a number of his Conservative supporters who have been pushing for a faster exit from the stalemate since the summer. By that time, infection rates had dropped and government sources told CNN at the time that priorities had shifted from curbing proliferation to reopening the hospitality industry. As the summer months ended, the infections returned and the virus turned, calling for urgent action to stop the spread.

