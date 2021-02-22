International
Coronavirus vaccines reduce hospital admissions
coronavirus the vaccination program is causing a “substantial” reduction in hospital admissions, a Scottish study has suggested.
Across the UK, more than 17.5 million people have received their first dose of stroke Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford University-AstraZeneca.
Vaccines were approved in the UK after research demonstrated strokes significantly reduce the risk of developing serious illness with a coronavirus infection.
This seems to be continuing, as scientists across Scotland have discovered the chances of hospitalization were reduced to 85% and 94% about four weeks after the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca were administered, respectively.
England Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said the results “provide encouraging early data on the impact of vaccination on reducing hospitalization”.
While other experts agree, one has pointed out that now is not the time for complacency when it comes to respecting the limits of social distance.
The search comes after Nadhim Zahawi, minister for COVID vaccines, told Sky News the UK immunization program “is starting to really bear fruit”.
Preliminary results appear on the SSRN pre-printed website and are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed journal.
“These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic about the future,” said lead author Professor Aziz Sheikh, of the University of Edinburgh.
“Now we have national evidence, across the country, vaccination offers protection against COVID-19 [the disease caused by the coronavirus] hospitalization.
“The spread of the first dose of the vaccine must now be accelerated globally to help overcome this terrible disease.”
In the first study to analyze the in-hospital effects of two vaccines nationwide, scientists used data from the EAVE II project to track Scotland’s 5.4 million inhabitants.
EAVE II uses patient data to monitor pandemic and vaccine delivery in real time.
The scientists specifically analyzed the effects of the first dose of the vaccine between 8 December 2020 and 15 February 2021, when 1.14 million strokes were administered and more than one in five (21%) Scots had received their first dose.
For each week of the over two-month period, the scientists tracked GP data, hospital admissions, death records, and laboratory test results of those who had received their first vaccine against residents who had not been immunized.
The results suggest that Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca strokes reduced the risk of a coronavirus-associated hospitalization by 85% and 94%, respectively, between 28 and 34 days after vaccination.
Among those age 80 or older who are particularly vulnerable, the risk was reduced by 81% when the results for both vaccines were combined.
Scientists believe their findings apply to other countries that release the same vaccines, however, the effectiveness of the two strikes cannot be compared.
That comes after German officials said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered people over 65 due to lack of efficacy data in this age group.
“These results are significant as we move from waiting to strong evidence of vaccine benefit,” said Dr Jim McMenamin, of Public Health Scotland (PHS).
“Across the Scottish population results [have] showed a substantial effect in reducing the risk of hospital admission from a single dose of vaccine.
“For anyone who has been vaccinated, I encourage them to get vaccinated.
“We are continuing our evaluation and hope to describe the benefits we hope to pursue second doses of these vaccines.”
The results are particularly encouraging given the study focused on the effects of the first dose of the vaccine.
The strokes were approved based on a two-dose regimen, with an immunization interval of about three weeks.
In an effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible, the UK immunization strategy has changed to maximize first-dose administrations, with a 12-week gap before the second stroke.
“The discovery of a very high protection before the second dose of vaccines is very welcome news,” said Professor Fiona Watt, of the Medical Research Council, which partially funded the study.
While the vaccine outbreak in the UK has been hailed as a success, around 80% of the population needs to be immunized to create praise herd immunity.
“These data show real promise that the vaccines we have given can protect us from the severe effects of COVID-19,” said Dr Josie Murray, of PHS.
“However, we should not be complacent.
“We all still have to make sure we stop transmitting the virus and the best way we can all do that is to follow public health guidelines to wash our hands often, keep 2 million from others and if we show symptoms, isolate and do a test.
“We also all need to protect ourselves, our families and friends by getting the second dose of the vaccine when it is delivered.”
