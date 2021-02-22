China arrests journalist, two others for allegedly insulting its soldiers who died





Authorities in China has detained three people, including a journalist, for allegedly insulting soldiers who died last year in the military confrontation with India in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, Hindu reported Monday. Qiu Ziming, an investigative journalist previously with Economic Observer, was arrested Saturday in Nanjing, for insulting fallen heroes on Weibo, the Twitter equivalent used in China, according to a Beijing spokesman, Global Times. His Weibo account was also suspended. On February 19, the Chinese military first announced that four of its soldiers were killed in a border clash along the current Ladakhs Galwan Valley checkpoint on June 15, which was the deadliest incident among Asian giants in nearly 45 years. The four killed were named state martyrs, while Qi Fabao, a regiment commander who was wounded in the clash, was given the title of heroic regiment commander for border protection. In messages posted on Weibo, Qui had suggested that the casualties from the Chinese side are likely to be higher than the official account. He also asked why authorities took eight months to uncover the details of the victims. India’s quick announcement, Qui said, suggested that in India’s view they won and paid a lower price, according to Hindu. Shortly after the battle between the two sides, India announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers. China was believed to have had casualties but did not provide any details until last week. Read also: Ladakh confrontation: India, China say they will push for resolving outstanding issues on a regular basis

Police in China said the journalist was arrested for the offense of inciting problems that brought about a severely negative social impact, the newspaper reported. They added that Qui had made a full confession about his illegal staining of martyrs, which he did in order to cause an internet sensation. A second blogger was arrested in Beijing for his comments on the Chinese instant messaging app WeChat. Police said they had received a report from a 28-year-old man, surnamed Chen, posting insulting comments in a group chat about PLA soldiers who died while dealing with illegal violations by Indian armies in the Galwan Valley , according to Global Times. According to the report, Chens’ comments sparked outrage among other members of the WeChat group, who later reported his remarks to police. The matter was quickly investigated and local police found Chen on Saturday evening, who said he had done it to vent his emotions, she said, adding that further investigation was underway. A third person, identified as a 25-year-old with the surname Yang, was arrested on Saturday in southwest Sichuan province, in Mianyang city. Police said Yang was detained after several internet users reported him posting defamation against PLA soldiers who fought in the China-India border clash. Yang confessed to police the next day and he was given seven days in custody, according to Global Times.

