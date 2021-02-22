She lined up across the Atlantic, joining a New Wave of Extreme Endurance Athletes





The Atlantic Campaign has pushed the race beyond its British roots, which has been crucial to the growing involvement of sports. But having women like Savage and McClure break the image of the traditional explorer matters more. There was a time not too long ago when doing an Ironman was considered insane, McClure said. It is what we think is possible that shifts. The Atlantic Challenge has also begun, albeit slowly, to reflect the racial diversity you would expect from a racing organization, the 21-person staff representing 10 nationalities and a sustainability event that transcends one-eighth of the globe. At the 2019 event, Antiguans Christal Clashing, Kevinia Francis, Elvira Bell and Samara Emmanuel became the first Black team male or female to complete the race. So far, the Atlantic Challenge has had seven Black competitors, including the Antiguan women. Being able to take a trip like he allowed us to write our story, take control of the narrative that black people do not swim, they do not do these kinds of activities, Clashing said. In the end, we were able to say, Yes, there was a cultural trauma that happened to us across the Atlantic, but we are not letting it dictate what we do anymore. This race of the years included athletes from Spain and South Africa, Antigua and Uruguay, the United States and Britain, among others. At a time when many sporting events were drastically changed or put on hold, racing one of the most remote social worlds was able to move forward. As Harrison approached the final weeks of the trip, the weather remained calm and the water surface shook to the brightest turquoise you have ever seen, she said via satellite phone on February 12th. A podium of dolphins followed Rissos for hours. A blue whale rolled beside her, the white lip, resembling the scars of her belt, almost giving off her clothes.

