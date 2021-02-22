AITWA calls for Bharat Bandh on February 26, 2021, demands removal of new billing rules E-Way, Auto News, ET Auto





New Delhi: All India Carriers Welfare Association (AITWA), one of the top bodies of India Road Transport Sector, has extended support for the Bharat Bandh call by the Confederation of All Traders of India (CAIT) on 26 February against Goods and Services Tax (GST) and keep ‘Chakka Jam’, or roadblocks, on the same day. “All associations of state transport levels have confirmed their support for AITWA in this one-day non-functioning of transport in protest of the increase in fuel prices and the abolition of the new laws on road E bills introduced by the Government of India. The nature of the move is to refuse booking and moving all invoice-oriented goods on the E-Way for one day. All transport undertakings are required to park their vehicles between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. as a symbolic protest. All owners of transport gods will display protest slogans. “All customers will be directed by transport companies not to book or load any goods on February 26, 2021,” said Mahendra Arya, AITWA National President. Carriers across the country have used the latest change in GST laws, which has halved the validity of the E-way invoice, a permit linked to the interstate and intra-state movement of goods, from 100 km per day, to 200 km per day. Penalties for a truck carrying a cargo with an expired Bill E route, or with a faulty Road E bill go up to 200 percent of the tax value, or 100 percent of the invoice value under Section 129 of the CGST Act, 2017 . For small and medium-sized carriers, especially those involved in part-time movement of goods or retail transport, compliance with the new rule has meant a higher and more costly compliance burden, with penalties ranging in value from rupees, for circumstantial delays. This could lead to the complete closure of their store. AITWA has written letters to the Government of India on various issues of the transport industry mainly on issues of unrealizable E-road bills under GST and invalid oil pricing policy. “AITWA is requesting the removal of the E-way invoice as the newly introduced electronic invoice is good enough to prevent tax evasion. Vehicles can be tracked by the government using the FASTag link to the electronic invoice. Carriers should not be penalized by the Government “For any transit-based compliance target. Oil prices need to be lowered and mechanisms need to be discussed and set up with the transport industry for future regulation. Oil prices need to be equated across the length and breadth of the nation.” Mahendra Arya, AITWA National President.







