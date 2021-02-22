The entire ANC must clearly and strongly endorse independence …

Given that it was the Zuma gathering of rent seekers who were essential in degrading key state institutions that decided to help their evil intentions, it is not surprising that the former president and his associates now are determined to destroy a constitution institution that stood against their project of State’s capture in addition to the public defender under the auspices of Thuli Madonsela.

As an illustrator of the attacks, Jacob Zuma recently claimed:

No threat or blackmail will change my position as I firmly believe that we should never allow the establishment of a judiciary in which justice, fairness and due process are discretionary and reserved exclusively for some litigants and not for others. . Many in our society have seen this form of judicial abuse, but decided to look the other way simply because of their antipathy towards me.

Not to be outdone, Julius Malema, who is significantly the EFF representative on the Judicial Service Commission, claimed the following:

We can no longer bury our heads in the sand against the growing and now credible allegations that some prominent members of the judiciary are on the bankroll of the white capitalist institution.

What makes this statement even wilder than his extravagant, unfounded claims is that the EFF had access to the so-called CR17 campaign recordings on which Malema seems to base his claim, which according to credible reports does not contains such evidence.

Zuma not only attacked Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who should be noted as being appointed as DCJ during Mr.’s tenure. Zumas, but also trained his bill to Judge President Gauteng Dunstan Mlambo claiming that the judge violates the principle of separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary. He further claimed that Judge Mlambo could turn to the same principle merely to punish him.

These are scandalous accusations against two distinguished members of the judiciary.

That Mr. Zuma finds himself on the losing side of a series of court decisions and the decisions of the Zondo Commission is attributed only to the fact that he has no litigation either for ignoring the decisions of a judicial commission he appointed, or the countless trials that have found against his arguments completely unfounded legal before countless courts. In this Mr. Zuma is making a good imitation of Donald Trump and his aide Rudy Giuliani and their self-serving justifications for losing about 64 U.S. lawsuits over tendentious allegations of voter fraud.

Justice Zondo has carried out his commission with great diligence and dedication to elaborate. Needless to say, he has not issued any final decision on the merits of the Captivity State allegations, however Camp Zuma, out of inevitable fear, has moved at high speed to generate as much fake news as possible.

Judge President Mlambo has proven to be a truly prominent leader of the Gauteng High Court. He has ensured that the court is an efficient institution, has encouraged the appointment of countless judges who have radically changed the demographics and the court’s commitment to legal transformation, all of which mark him as an excellent judicial leader who engages deeply in it. ideals of the Constitution.

Many in the legal community think that Judge President Mlambo should become the President of the Court of South Africa.

And while this is not certain, what is clear is that he should be celebrated for his achievements as opposed to slander for giving prudent judgments and exposing the highest-ranking judicial leadership. By all means, criticize the merits of the trials, but it certainly is not the Zuma project.

The project is to undermine the entire institution in order to remain above and beyond the law. As the Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola commendably said in response to the Zuma-Malema axis:

An independent judiciary is a cornerstone of our constitutional democracy. Attacks, accusations and conspiracies against the judiciary can undermine society’s trust in the judiciary if not followed up with conclusive facts and investigations.

This column has warned on several occasions that the model of constitutional democracy remains under considerable threat, despite the fact that Mr. Zuma is no longer president and that he has been replaced by a constitutionalist, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Despite Mr. Lamolas’s principled stance, both ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, have expressed opposing views in the recent past, referring to the idea of ​​an ANC leadership that overrides constitutional principles.

The ANC, as a collective, has not yet shown that it is committed to constitutional democracy, as is undoubtedly its leader Mr. Ramaphosa, or that it is prepared to risk the wrath of tenants within its ranks. Nor will it unequivocally condemn Mr Zuma’s conduct in his attempt to go beyond the scope of the law and for this purpose to destroy the legitimacy of the main institution which is the custodian of the rule of law judiciary. Continue the silence as an organization and the conclusion that its commitment to the parties over the law will be irrefutable. DM

Professor Balthazar In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa’s foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so he does not interfere in his daily tasks.