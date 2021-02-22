Occurs in the simple eyes: Shining a light on the horrors of human trafficking

For almost two decades, Rhonelle Bruder did not talk about the outrage she suffered as a teenager victim of human trafficking.

Like countless other Canadians lured into sex work at a young age, she never made a police complaint. Her case is not part of any government statistics detailing the scourge of modern slavery in this country.

Fear and stigma kept him calm.

“It never occurred to me to go to the police,” said the now 37-year-old, who was adorned by a Toronto trafficker at the age of 16. “There was no knowledge of the matter.”

Today, Bruder marks a moment when Canadians are acknowledging for the first time the horrors of a growing crime that too often goes unpunished and unknown.

Canada’s National Human Trafficking Awareness Day kicks off an annual recognition of human crime costs – every February 22 – following a motion unanimously approved by lawmakers last week.

“This kind of national awareness is extremely important because most Canadians still do not believe that human trafficking is happening in his country,” said Bruder, founder and CEO of a nonprofit anti-trafficking group. “A lot of people believe it’s a foreign issue that happens elsewhere.”

Not like that.

Nationwide police services reported 1,708 human trafficking incidents between 2009 and 2018, according to Statistics Canada. These cases have peaked over the past nine years, with Ontario accounting for more than two-thirds (68 percent) of the national total.

Still, those numbers represent the tip of a deep iceberg, said Julia Drydyk, executive director of the Canadian Center for Ending Trafficking in Human Beings and author of a new report on the state of trafficking in Canada due out Monday. .

The center’s 24-hour hotline receives trafficking reports from victims, survivors and front-line workers.

“Our research shows a relatively small proportion of human trafficking cases coming through the hotline for any type of law enforcement,” she said. “The sentencing rate is so low … it is a horrible, tedious and lengthy process for victims that most often does not result in convictions or any substantial time in prison.”

Many cases go unreported because vulnerable victims, threatened by their traffickers, fear for their lives, concludes a Statistics Canada report from last year Cases are extremely difficult to prosecute and police investigations are subject to shifting “resources and priorities”, the report says.

Drydyk’s study includes interviews with 20 police officers across the country who highlighted the challenges of prosecuting human trafficking cases due to “insufficient” and “inadequate” resources.

An anonymous officer also said that reluctant witnesses often thwart any hope of prosecution: “It can be really difficult to get statements from victims… Having to retell their story constantly is a big hurdle, especially when they can be treated as if be the culprits ”

Ontario, Alberta, and a number of Canadian cities, including Toronto, already have Trafficking Awareness Day on February 22 – commemorating the day in 2007 when the House of Commons unanimously condemned human trafficking.

Arnold Viersen, an Alberta Conservative MP who co-chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery and Trafficking in Human Beings, who proposed the motion for a national day, says the achievement will help establish trafficking on public radars across Canada.

“It will allow us, every year, to talk about it, raise it in the House of Commons, allow average Canadians to talk to their neighbors about it, and be aware that it is happening here in Canada, within 10 blocks. from where you live ”

Half of all reported human trafficking incidents occurred in four major cities, led by Toronto (418 incidents, or about a quarter of all incidents in Canada), Ottawa (12 percent of all incidents), Montreal ( nine percent of all incidents), and Halifax (five percent of all incidents), according to Statistics Canada.

Toronto is where Bruder was recruited into the sex industry. Faced with harassment and discrimination in her hometown of London, Ont., She fled at the age of 16 to Toronto, where she was homeless or living in a shelter until she met a 20-year-old woman promising a way out.

“She was a recruiter,” Bruder said. “Traffickers will make other girls recruit for them because you will be less caring about a woman than a boy.”

It worked.

The woman was friendly and supportive and had a comfort and luxurious lifestyle that impressed a young Bruder.

“She had everything I wanted. She said, ‘I know this guy who can help you. He helped me. ‘When you are young and naive, you want things to be true. ”

Of the 1,400 victims of human trafficking reported by police in Canada between 2009 and 2018, women and girls accounted for 97 percent, according to Statistics Canada.

The man was attentive and charming. He asked questions and listened. He said he would help and protect her.

More than 90 percent of victims, like Bruder, knew the person charged in the incident, according to Statistics Canada.

“There is this idea that someone comes and grabs you from the street and puts you in a white van and chains you in a basement. This happens, but the most common in Canada is a ‘Romeo’ pimp posing as a loved one for the victim. “They start a relationship with them, treat them like girlfriends and say they love them.”

Confession Romeo worked on a new Bruder.

“I thought I had this person caring and he wanted to help me,” she recalls.

But very soon Bruder was traveling around the province with him and a group of other young girls to dance in strip clubs. They made the “circle” of clubs from Windsor to Niagara Falls, her hometown of London, Ottawa and beyond.

Every day, the girls would be taken to clubs around noon with a daily quota of money they had to earn however they were able to, she said. Taking back their daily total meant adding the missing money to the next day’s quota.

Human trafficking corridors, nationwide roads that traffickers use to transport victims for sex work, are widespread, Drydyk said.

“We hear a lot about Corridor 401 in Ontario and Corridor Nova Scotia,” she said. “Traffickers are using major transportation routes to exploit their victims, using online escort ads, hotels and short-term rentals. “It is happening to the naked eye.”

It was a violent incident against one of the young women he was working with and that gave Bruder the last incentive to leave.

“I had an awareness that was over my head,” she recalls. “I was in a situation where I was stuck. I was myself, I was no longer connected to family. It was a very difficult situation to get out of. I was scared for my life. ”

Bruder eventually escaped, returned to the streets and took years to recover, she said.

“It was back in the first square. But I never saw him again. ”

Of the brother The iRise project, which it launched last year, provides training and advocacy for trafficking survivors, youth and carers.

She has already attracted high profile interest, earning him a Valuable women honor from L’Oréal Paris for her philanthropic work. Bruder is one of 10 Canadian women selected to work “tirelessly to implement global change and bring hope to Canadians”. Her organization will receive $ 10,000.

“The fact that we are talking about this issue is a big step forward but there is still a lot of work to be done,” she said.