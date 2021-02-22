EXPLANATORY: Iran restricts UN atomic agency to put pressure on West

Meanwhile, an interim agreement reached this weekend between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency allowing inspectors to continue their work for up to three months will expire in the middle of the campaign for Iran’s next president. This adds uncertainty to the West as to who will see at the table in any negotiations and what to expect.

HOW WAS IRAN INSPECTED LIMITED INSPECTOR?

Iran’s parliament passed a bill in December urging the government to limit its co-operation with the IAEA and push its nuclear program beyond the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal. After being modified by a constitutional observer under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , the bill became law. Iran then began enriching uranium to 20% purity, a technical step away from weapons scale levels and the rotation of advanced centrifuges both banned by the deal.

Iran then threatened, citing the bill, to withdraw from its Additional Protocol with the IAEA, a confidential agreement that gives UN inspectors expanded powers to visit the premises and view the Iran program. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi traveled to Iran over the weekend to negotiate.

Grossi provided some details on how entry was restricted on his return to Vienna, although Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the IAEA would be blocked from entering its network of surveillance cameras at nuclear sites. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the civilian nuclear agency Tehran, issued a statement early Monday in Farsi stating that it would keep filming for three months, and then hand it over to the IAEA if sanctions relief is granted.

Otherwise, it will be deleted forever, the agency said.

Grossi said the IAEA will continue to have the same number of inspectors on the ground. However, blocking access to IAEA cameras means that the agency cannot monitor Iranian actions when those inspectors are not physically located in a country.

The new agreement between the IAEA and Iran also affects the ability of inspectors to conduct so-called early inspections of nuclear sites, Grossi said. The Director General suggested that some form of such inspections would continue to be allowed, though not the same as before. He did not elaborate further and Iran did not explain the change.

After years of what the Trump administration described as a campaign of maximum pressure, Tehran now wants to use its pressure on European nations and President Joe Biden, who has said he wants to return to the nuclear deal. The sanctions it faces block it from international financial markets and bar it from selling its crude oil abroad. Iran’s economy is cratered while inflation remains unchecked and its rial currency suffers. The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated those miseries.

So far, the first weeks of the Bidens administration have seen him focus primarily on U.S. domestic affairs as he signals a willingness to redistribute U.S. troops in the Middle East elsewhere to oppose China and Russia. Limiting IAEA inspections, a cornerstone to ensure Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful, provides Iran with a way to attract the West’s attention.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE NEGOTIATIONS?

Iran insists it wants a return to the 2015 nuclear deal as it is. However, the provisions of the agreement have already begun to expire, such as a restriction on Irans’ ability to purchase arms from abroad. This has worried the Arab neighbors of the Gulf of Iran, who have long been skeptical of the Islamic Republic’s regional goals.

Biden, while saying he wants to return to the deal if Iran adheres to its terms, has also vowed to oppose what he described as destabilizing activities in the region.

Iran’s ballistic missile program, its support for regional militias and other concerns were not part of the 2015 nuclear deal. The Obama administration at the time said it hoped the deal would lead to further deals with Iran. Trump cited their absence in part as his decision to pull out of the deal. Trying to bring it into negotiations or trying to involve the Gulf Arab states or Iranian archival Israel in those talks could ruin them before they begin.

The longer the negotiations continue, the more likely it is that the faces on Irans’ side table will change. Iran faces a presidential election in June and a disappointed public with President Hassan Rouhani and his allies agreeing. Rouhani, a cleric who is relatively moderate in the theocratic Irans government, is limited to running again. While Khamenei has the final say on all state affairs, those elected in Iran influence the country’s politics.

Without success at the negotiating table, Iran could suspend IAEA inspectors or withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. North Korea, which now has nuclear weapons, is the only country that ever withdraws from the treaty. Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, Iran’s intelligence minister warned in February that the West could push him towards building a nuclear weapon.

If Iran moves toward seeking a nuclear weapon, it could also trigger military action by Israel, which has twice bombed nuclear facilities in the Middle East in the past to block Iraq and Syria from receiving the bomb. Already, an Iranian nuclear facility suffered a sabotage attack and a scientist was shot dead in an attack last year, incidents that Tehran blamed on Israel.

Associated Press writers Amir Vahdat and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, and David Rising in Berlin contributed to this report.

