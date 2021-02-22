KEONICS will host the Mangaluru Innovation Conclave tomorrow in the city





Karnataka State Electronics Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS) will host the Mangaluru Innovation Conclave, which is a brainstorming session with thought-provoking leaders from industry, academia and government, in the city on February 24, according to Mayor K. Harikrishna Bantwal. Addressing reporters here on Monday, he said Mangaluru has plenty of potential to develop as a center of science and technology. The next conclave aims to plant seeds for the same. Mr Bantwal said that the founding chairman of KEONICS Ramakrishna Baliga was greeted by Bantwal. He created the Electronics City in Bengaluru in 1976 which has now provided employment for about 4 people. Mr. Baliga later also wanted to promote science and technology parks in other parts of the State. KEONICS wants to promote a Science and Technology Park after Mr. Late Baliga in Mangaluru. The conclave on Wednesday will be a pre-cursor to prepare the roadmap to achieve the vision with a mission, he said. Mr Bantwal said about 100 guests representing various industries, academic institutions and the government would take part in the conclave. The conclave will feature panel discussions and interactive sessions distributed throughout the day leading up to coming up with a Mangaluru Declaration at the end of the conclave to follow up the conclave discussions, he said. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Skills Development, Entrepreneurship and Life for Life CN Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate the conclave. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and EV Science and Technology EV Ramana Reddy will deliver the keynote speech. President Steven David Center for Contemporary Issues will deliver the keynote address. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, will lead the conclave from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Pearl Hotel. The conclave has also aimed to promote science and technology beyond Bengaluru.

