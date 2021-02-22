Sheikh Dubais cannot leave with everything forever

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set editorial policies and does not contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or at bangordailynews.com.

Gwynne Dyers’s new book is Rising Pain: The Future of Democracy (and Work).

Dubai can be fun, in a voyeuristic way, for a week or two. The tallest building in the world and the mall with the shark reservoir, but its people, really.

There are a quarter of a million expatriates, mostly British or American, living far higher in the pig than they could ever do at home, but upset by their own minds, like refugees from a Somerset Maugham novel. Drunken lunches on Friday buffet at one of the big hotels are as good as they can be made.

On stage, there are also several million servants, human workers and laborers, mostly from the Indian subcontinent. They are probably upset too, but no one bothers to ask.

And there are a quarter of a million Arab citizens born in the homeland, most of them quite prosperous but also upset, though the wealthy are comforted by the stables of race horses and the like. The richest of all is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the absolute ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh has 25 children out of his six wives, so he obviously loves children, but irresponsibly his daughters continue to try to escape. He certainly catches them and closes them, of course, but his start draws unwanted attention.

In the good old days, potentials from the oil-rich parts of the Middle East could be saved with everything. When Maktoums Shamsa’s daughter fled the family complex in Surrey while on holiday in 2000, Sheikh did not contact English police. He just sent his agents to find him.

They tracked him down a month later in Cambridge, where four Arab men caught him on the street, put him in a car and injected him with a sedative. She returned to Dubai on a private jet and has not been seen in public since. (She would be in her early 40s now, but the Dubai government says she is adored and loved by her family.)

Two years later, her younger sister, Latifa, made her first escape attempt at the age of 16. She was caught crossing the border with Oman and brought back to Dubai, where she was imprisoned for three years. She says she was held in solitary confinement and tortured.

Princess Latifa did not try to escape again until 2018, when she arrived off the coast of Oman with the help of her Finnish fitness instructor, then boarded a yacht in international waters by dinghy and jet-ski, and set sail for India. , from where she planned to fly to the United States and seek asylum. (Good luck with that; Donald Trump was still president.)

Unfortunately, eight days later and less than 20 miles from Goa, they were boarded by Emirati commanders from an Indian Navy ship (the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis is still falling to wealthy Arabs), and Latifa calmed down again and returned back to Dubai.

For the past two years, she has been kept in solitary confinement in a seaside villa. (Safe with her family, as the Dubai government said.) But at one point she got a cell phone and she started locking herself in the bathroom and sending secret videos to her Finnish friend, Tiina Jauhiainen.

That phone went out five months ago, so now the family knows. Fortunately, there is now support from the British because Latifa’s stepmother, Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, took her two children and fled to London in 2019.

Last year, the British Supreme Court issued a fact-finding trial confirming that Shamsa and Latifa had been abducted and were being held illegally. She denied Maktoums ‘request that his children with Princess Haya be returned to his custody and said the Shahiks’ campaign of intimidation against her included holding a pistol to her pillow.

This is where it stands at the moment, but now the United Nations is getting involved: The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said it will soon question the UAE about Princess Latifa, and a The spokesman said the UN Arbitral Detention Working Group could launch an investigation once Princess Latifa’s videos are analyzed.

But that may not be enough, because now it has become a face issue for Sheikh Mohammed. He knows what all the other kings and sheikhs of the Gulf say about him. They are saying, Why can not Muhammad control his wives?