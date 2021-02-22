The PC which went to the closing party then crashed while driving the car drinking heavy behavior





Tasia Stephens, 24, went to a closing party and crashed while trying to drink car at home. (Welsh News) A young police officer broke the rules of blocking to attend a party at home before crashing into a house while driving drinking admits misconduct, a hearing was told. PC Tasia Stephens crashed into a house as she was leaving home early on April 26 and was found to be double the border when breathing by fellow officers. At the time, all of the UK was under coronavirus restrictions and people in Wales were forbidden to meet those with whom they did not live. The 24-year-old, with South Wales Police, was later convicted of driving under the influence in a magistrate court. PC Stephens now faces bags after sentencing after being accused of misconduct. She could be seen banned from service by the police again. Read more: ‘Cold and dangerous’ predator jailed for life after police use face recognition to catch him A hearing on misconduct was told Monday she admits the allegations go to aggravated misconduct. She had visited her aunt’s house in Treorchy, South Wales, despite having an expectation to enforce the law and take action against members of the public who break them, said case presenter Barney Branston. He said PC Stephens did not show any opinion on other road users as she made “the extraordinary decision to drive the vehicle as she knew she was drinking”. The hearing was told she started drinking in the evening after being told that historic sex charges had been made against a family member. She then walked about 500 meters from her aunt and her vehicle was recognized by police colleagues who stopped her for a brief chat. Former youth athlete Stephens faces a charge of misconduct. (Welsh News) They did not suspect she was over the border and instead continued for 1.6 miles before colliding. Members of the public heard the crash in Pentre and police who attended found PC Stephens “extremely upset, saying she wanted to kill herself” and referred to allegations against the family member. She then failed the breath test and was taken to a police station, Branston said. The story goes on After pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, PC Stephens was given a parole for 12 months and banned from driving for 15 months at Magistrates Court in Merthyr Tydfil. “She chose to ignore the restrictions and undermine public confidence,” Branston said. PC Stephens told the hearing that she agreed to attend the house party, driving when it was inappropriate and being convicted in court. She also admitted that each of the accusations constituted discredited behavior and taken together they go to bad behavior. The indictment against her states: “It has been alleged that the breach of the Welsh Government’s blocking restrictions, driving when it is inappropriate and the punishment for such an offense violates the standards of professional conduct regarding discredited conduct and whether violations are proven if committed individually or cumulatively for gross misconduct that is serious enough to justify dismissal. “

