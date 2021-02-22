Italy expands COVID-19 travel curbs and eye vaccination changes





ROM (Reuters) – The Italian government on Monday extended a ban on non-essential travel between regions of the country until March 27 as it appears to be slowing the spread of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus. A passenger at Rome’s main train station Termini wears a mask amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy on February 22, 2021. REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane Officials also said the health ministry is likely to speed up vaccination efforts by telling regions to use all available doses instead of setting aside some reservations for second shots. The travel ban between the regions was introduced shortly before Christmas and was expected to expire on February 25, but officials fear a relaxation of restrictions could lead to a new increase in cases, prompted by the so-called British variant. In his first decisions for COVID-19, the new cabinet Prime Minister Mario Draghis also extended restrictions on visiting family and friends, with no more than two adults allowed in other people’s homes at the same time. No visits are allowed in the so-called red zones, where the strongest restrictions exist. Currently, no region is classified as red but some provinces, cities and villages are defined as such. Although the number of daily COVID-19 cases has dropped from about 40,000 in mid-November to below 15,000, the infection rate, measuring the percentage of tests that return positive, has increased in some areas and there are several hundred deaths from COVID-19 every day. . The official Italys death toll stands at 95,718 – the second highest in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world. Like other European Union countries, Italy launched its anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late December and administered 3.5 million shots including the second shot. In total, it has received 4.69 million shots from vaccine manufacturers. Britain has moved faster than its former EU partners, delivering a first dose of the vaccine to more than 17.6 million people. Inspired by the British example, Italian officials have asked if the country should use all the vaccines available now, instead of holding reserves for the next recommended vaccines. The newspaper La Stampa reported on Sunday that Draghi was determined to pursue mass vaccinations using all available doses. Officials confirmed this was possible, but gave no timeline. Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones and Timothy Heritage

