Know how Edtech beginners are enhancing India's digital education and career

The advent of digital education shows how the Indian education system is undergoing a digital transformation. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the Indian education system has struggled to facilitate classes with the limited number of resources available online, causing a paradigm shift in making Ed-Tech space a vital part of mainstream learning. As Ed-Tech was already growing, COVID-19 gave it more momentum and space to be used more actively along with providing the ability for most institutes to recreate their classes online. Further, this has led to the opening of new frontiers in the Indian Education sector and paved the way for a comprehensive vision on education.

With growing approval during the block months, Ed-Tech services and products are expected to see huge growth by 2025. Report from RedSeer and Omidyar Network India says COVID-19 has proven to be the biggest game changer for Ed-Tech sector. It further reported that paid and free users in the K-12 segment and the post-K-12 segment have a user base that doubles from 45 million to 90 million. Research company Technavio has stated that the online education market in India is set to grow by $ 14.3 billion between 2020 and 2024, seeing an annual growth of over 21% during this period.

One of the main focuses of EdTech start-ups has been the K-12 sector, which includes education in the field of school up to the 12th grade. These core services include adaptive learning platforms, learning management systems, smart classroom solutions, and collaborative platforms. These advances ensure that students have the best opportunity to gain knowledge and build skills that increasingly focus on real-world skills and complex demonstrations of understanding. It teaches students to solve problems in non-routine situations to build their potential as constructive and reflective citizens of tomorrow.

Bangalore-based online tutoring firm BYJU’S, offers a learning application that offers a wide variety of interactive lessons for students from grade 6 upwards along with preparatory classes for admissions like MBA. Another startup, GradeUp meets more than 1.3 million students enrolled in 2,500 cities and is planning to make a deeper impact in the K-12 space by introducing one- and two-year programs for XI and XII grade students preparing for JEE and NEET. Toppr, another Ed-Tech platform, offers the widest coverage of the K-12 curriculum with 1.5 million course combinations and meets over 10 million students through its platform. It uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to study student behavior along with creating adaptive learning pathways. Vedantu, an online platform directly for tutors, learns more complex concepts easily with the help of online video conferencing, lectures and suspicion clearing sessions along with sharing the knowledge generated with its mentors so they can contact student and understand the issue.

An essential part of Ed-Tech startups is making assessments more digital and fun instead of the traditional paper and pen tests. Digital assessment platforms are helping schools maintain their academic flow by facilitating distance assessments along with increasing the quality of education. Furthermore it is reducing the workload of teachers by automating the assessment process starting from the creation of tests to the grading of exams. Problems are based on real-world environments, which include multi-stage scenarios that simulate authentic, progressive engagement with the subject, which further builds cognitive thinking skills and the ability to apply knowledge to solve realistic, meaningful problems. AssessPrep, an Ed-Tech novice, is focused on building a world-class platform for schools to evaluate their students effectively and efficiently. Their web portal has seen an exponential growth of over 150%, and is currently serving 1.25 lakh users. Ratings are created collaboratively using advanced videos, simulations, images and tools like timer, math editor, graph, which provide a flexible, faster and more secure platform.

The beginnings of Ed-Tech encourage digital learning and help aspirants with doubt-clearing sessions, live interactive classes, preparation plans, and mock tests for competitive exams. Further, it helps build a growth mentality, which works on building student motivation, mentality and perseverance for these exam preparations. Oliveboard responds to aspirants for MBA, SSC, banking, railways, insurance and government job exams using live sessions, video lectures, live group practice sessions and series of tests. Recently, they introduced #GharPeCoaching, a free online course for preparing for banking exams in Hindi and English. Another similar Ed-Tech startup, Unacademy offers free education in areas such as banking, CA, UPSC, CAT, JEE and various other subjects. In a short span of time they have over 3,00,000 students who have benefited from their video lessons in various languages, along with several senior educators on board, such as Drs. Kiran Bedi.

Indian companies EdTech are doing an excellent job of communicating the importance of ongoing skills and thus the skills of hundreds of thousands of students as well as professionals each year. UpGrad was created to help professionals through skills and re-skills in categories like data science and Blockchain. It aims to empower working professionals and individuals by offering them online university education through structured and rigorous programs.

The digital transformation of the education sector will not only enable the new virtual home learning space after COVID but will also bring widespread scaling and regional education. We can see how using technology as an enabler, these Ed-Tech beginners are accelerating learning for an entire generation in new and interactive ways, thus building creativity and applicability skills in individuals.

– By Mr. Karan Gupta, Co-Founder at AssessPrep