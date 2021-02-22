Saudi Arabia should not be forced on companies moving their headquarters to the Kingdom: Minister of Investment

DUBAI: Companies that choose to establish or relocate their headquarters in Saudi Arabia will not force their Saudiization, Kingdoms Investment Minister told Arab News in the last episode of frankly speaking, referring to the policy that requires companies to hire Saudi nationals on a quota basis.

Investment is the name of the game, said Khalid Al-Falih, adding that hundreds of opportunities will be on the Invest Invest Saudi online portal, ready for investors to evaluate it and take it to the next level of execution.

Along with the investment arm, he said, the Kingdom is creating an environment for high-quality international experts to choose Saudi Arabia to be their home where they can even retire, and not just to be their home country. of work.

Al-Falihs’ comments follow Saudi Arabia’s decision in recent weeks to set rules for companies seeking to take advantage of the $ 3 trillion investment opportunities identified for international investors under the Vision 2030 strategy. has issued details of the new regulations, which are still being well regulated.

Al-Falih, who played a prominent role in the vital energy sector in Saudi Arabia before moving to the investment ministry last year, was appearing in Frankly Speaking, a recorded show featuring prominent policymakers and business leaders of the Middle East are questioned in connection with their views the most important issues of the day.

There has been speculation that some companies may try to comply with the new regulations by setting up a naming operation in Riyadh, preserving the real business center elsewhere in the Middle East. But Al-Falih made it clear that multinationals wishing to bid on government contracts would have to show a serious corporate commitment to the Kingdom.

He said they would have to have a headquarters, preferably in Riyadh, if they wanted to do business with the government.

We would like to see companies that had a head office with executive staff; Their C-suite is here; operations in other countries reporting them; and support functions, be it training, product development, consolidation of regional operations, all of which take place within their regional headquarters. So a surface name plate that says ‘this is the regional headquarters will not fly,’ said Al-Falih.

Riyadh, which is the subject of ambitious plans to double its population over the next decade to become one of the 10 best urban economies in the world, is Al-Falihs’ favorite place as the headquarters of these companies.

Riyadh will prevail. If you look at other countries where regional headquarters have evolved over the decades, we saw a trend within each country that there will be business capital for that country where companies come together, and support networks and services occur, he explained.

We think it is beneficial for companies to do this here in Saudi Arabia, rather than spreading them out and then trying to bring them together. We are encouraging Riyadh to be that city, creating a special economic zone that will provide incentives.

The message is that for those contracts that the Kingdom chooses to award through its procurement policy, we want to do it with companies that have all their operations integrated here in the Kingdom, from decision making to strategic development, to managing their execution government procurement and government contracts. This is our interest and this is our right.

It is up to the companies to set the definition of the region the headquarters would serve, Al-Falih said, but he described Saudi official opinion on the issue: As a government leader now, but formerly a leader within a private sector company, I see the East Central and Africa and part of West Asia as an integrated global market, and we see Riyadh as the anchor capital for that wider region.

In addition to the option of hiring non-Saudi talent, other Saudi cities like Jeddah or Dammam could qualify as regional headquarters bases if the big global companies make a strong business case, he said.

If someone chooses to be in another region because it is closer to their customers or where it makes business sense for them, we will work hard to give them all the support they need, Al-Falih said.

The Riyadh plan, along with the Royal Riyadh Commission, will make the Saudi capital an attractive proposition for global leaders, he believes.

We are building it and creating a competitive advantage in life that will not be compared. We are attracting four additional schools in the next 12 months that will open in Riyadh. These are first class international schools. Compositions are being built, arenas for recreation and sporting events are being planned and are quite advanced, Al-Falih said.

The airport will expand and Riyadh will have one of the largest regional airports with more destinations and more passengers than any competing airport. This will be difficult to copy in three or four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An influx of international executives and their families would increase the city’s attractions and stimulate Saudi citizens to seek employment in the private sector. We are opening up the Kingdom and creating the environment for foreign staff not only to choose to work here but actually enjoy living here, and even retire after their work obligations have been met, he said, adding that an existing premium stay program is being reviewed and updated for this purpose only.

We think this mix of Saudis and Exiles, Saudis with higher education graduating from the best universities here in the UK and around the world, will enrich these companies and make their operations more competitive for them. addressing global markets, Al-Falih said.

We believe that it will develop and we believe that many Saudis will advance and gain career opportunities, but (Saudis) will not be forced upon the companies that choose to move here.

Companies deciding against a move to Riyadh would still be welcome to do business there. Do not misunderstand me companies that choose to have their headquarters elsewhere, I will do as much marketing for them as those who decide to be here, said Al-Falih.

We are still inviting those who for whatever reason choose not to have their headquarters here and the Kingdom will welcome them.

In his view, the move to attract global companies, with the new rules set in 2024, was not too harsh for multinationals. On the contrary, I think we are reaching out to our partners from the international community and making sure the message is clear, he said.

The Kingdom has always been open to business. This is very much a market economy and a government that has always been open to the private sector.

Al-Falih described the creation of the investment ministry by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as quite a signal.

Investing is the name of the game here in the Kingdom. We are preparing opportunities, he said. We have hundreds of opportunities that will be found on the digital portal Invest Saudi, ready for investors to evaluate and take it to the next level of execution.

Al-Falih said there was still some way to go to reach the target of 5.7 percent of GDP coming from foreign investment, but that Saudi Arabia showed an increase in FDI in 2020 compared to a global decline of 42 percent. The trend is in the right direction in terms of absolute levels. We understand that this is a journey, he said.

He also acknowledged that the Kingdom needed to trade better itself to attract international investment, but that the basic components of foreign investment were in place. I think at the macro level, people are recognizing that the Kingdom is one of the most politically stable countries in the world, security, safety, quality of governance and quality of governance, he said.

Al-Falih said his experience as chairman of Saudi Aramco and as energy minister had given him international contacts and extensive sectoral experience that would be an advantage in major investment.

Of course, our energy sector will always be the main sector of the Kingdom. But I always say that even beyond oil, this Kingdom will be a Kingdom full of energy, exporting energy and creating a lot of energy of different kinds, he said.

