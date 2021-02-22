Monday 10:24 am: Vaccinations in Scotland lead to marked decline in hospital admissions | News, Sports, Work





LONDON (AP) – Scotland’s COVID-19 vaccination program has led to a sharp drop in hospital admissions, researchers said today, raising hopes that the shootings will work just as well in the real world as they did in carefully controlled. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine reduced hospital admissions by 94 percent four weeks after people received their first dose, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced admissions by up to 85 percent, according to scientists at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde and Scotland Public Health. Preliminary findings were based on a comparison of people who had received a dose of the vaccine and those who had not yet inoculated. The data were collected between 8 December and 15 February, a period when 21 per cent of Scotland’s population received the first vaccine. “These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic about the future,” said Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh. “We now have national evidence – across the country – that vaccination provides protection from COVID-19 hospitalizations.” About 650,000 people in Scotland received the Pfizer vaccine during the study period and 490,000 had been shot AstraZeneca, according to the Usher Institute. Because hospitalization data were collected 28 days after inoculation, the findings on hospital admissions were based on a subset of 220,000 people who received the Pfizer vaccine and 45,000 who received AstraZeneca strokes. UK regulators authorized widespread use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on December 30, almost a month after they approved the Pfizer vaccine. External experts said while the findings are encouraging, they should be interpreted with caution due to the nature of this type of observational study. In particular, relatively few people were hospitalized after receiving the vaccines during the study period. Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, urged those making political decisions about the pandemic to be careful. “It will be important that euphoria, especially from political sources who do not understand the uncertainty in numerical values, does not cause premature decision-making,” he said. “Cautious optimism is justified.” Earlier this month, Israel reported encouraging results from people receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Six weeks after vaccinations for people over the age of 60 began, there was a 41 percent drop in confirmed COVID-19 infections and a 31 percent drop in hospitalizations, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. Today’s news and more in your inbox







