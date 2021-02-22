KM Modi will inaugurate India Maritime Summit 2021 | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Sea Virtual Summit (MIS) 2021, to be held by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways from 2 to 4 March.

About one worthless delegate and 40 partner countries are expected to attend the event.

The summit aims to be a strong platform for international cooperation with partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities. FICCI is the industry partner for the summit.

Giving details to the media, Chennai Port Trust chairman P Raveendran said the summit, while showcasing ample opportunities in the maritime sector in India, would provide an excellent forum for the exchange of ideas and networks.

Investment opportunities exist in all segments of the maritime sector – development of world-class ports, modernization and development of new ships / terminals in existing ports, connection projects (roads, railways and inland water transport), coastal maritime transport, cruise tourism, maritime education and training, shipbuilding and ship repair, shipwrecking, cleaning and development of smart port industrial cities.

It also serves as a virtual platform of ministers and prominent transport and transport personalities from around the world. The maritime states of India will attend the summit through dedicated sessions.

An important session at the summit will be an exclusive CEO forum and various thematic sessions. Policy planners, local and international investors, experts, stakeholders and port representatives will attend the summit, for which registration is free, he said.

