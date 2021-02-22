Angry youngsters rock Spain in support of jailed rap artist

BARCELONA, Spain – The imprisonment of a rap artist for his music and tweets praising terrorist violence and insulting the Spanish monarchy has placed a barrel of raging dust closed this week in the Southern European country.

The arrest of Pablo Hasl has brought thousands to the streets for various reasons.

Under the banner of freedom of expression, many Spaniards strongly oppose placing an artist behind bars for his texts and social media remarks. They are demanding that Spain’s left-wing government deliver on its promise and reinstate the Public Safety Law passed by the previous conservative administration that was used to prosecute Hasl and other artists.

Hasls’s imprisonment to serve a nine-month sentence on Tuesday has also involved a well of frustration among Spanish youth who have the highest unemployment rate in the European Union. Four out of every 10 skilled workers under the age of 25 are unemployed.

“I think what we are experiencing now with the cases of Pablo Hasl (…) and other rappers politically banned by this regime is a brutal attack on freedom of speech,” said 26-year-old student Pablo Castilla during a protest in Barcelona. are being brutally suppressed by the supposedly progressive national government and the Catalan government.

They are attacking us young people because we are showing our anger.

For many, including veteran peaceful protesters, the Hasls issue also represents what they perceive as a backlash from a state whose structure needs deep reform. This even when some of his public remarks, particularly in messages sent to Twitter, Hasl expressed radical ideas, spoke of attacking politicians and defended Grapo and ETA, already rampant, two armed organizations that killed over 1,000 people in Spain.

Hasls’s texts hitting King Felipe VI and his father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, have been linked to a growing public debate over the future of Spain’s parliamentary monarchy. The undisputed outer circles of the Left until the last decade, the royal house has been ravaged by the financial scandal that has reached Juan Carlos himself. Many Spaniards were shocked when the former monarch left Spain for the UAE amid a judicial inquiry into his alleged fiscal conduct.

As well as calling for his support for Hasl, a crowd that gathered in Madrid on Saturday cheered Where is the difference? Where is the progress? and Juan Carlos de Borbn, wife and thief.

The debate has sparked tensions within Spain’s left-wing coalition government. While Prime Minister Pedro Snchez and his Socialist Party support parliamentary monarchy Spain has had since the end of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship in the 1970s, their little partner, the United We Can party, wants to get rid of the monarchy and has backed it this week. protests for Hasl despite their violent turn.

In the rapper region, Catalonia, the unrest also comes after years of separatist politicians urging citizens to ignore or disobey court decisions unfavorable to their cause. Although this week the protests lack widespread calls for Catalan independence or flags supporting the secession of the industrial region, the head of public safety for the city of Barcelona said many of the most violent violators were also heavily involved in the 2019 riots that followed the imprisonment of some separatist leaders.

It’s a diverse and violent profile that we already know because it’s very similar to those who played a big role in the October 2019 incidents, so we know the type, said Barcelona City Council member Albert Batlle , for Cadena SER radio.

Some leading pro-secessionist politicians have sharply criticized the handling of the protests by the Catalan police, which made more than 35 arrests on Saturday evening alone.

What started out as peaceful, if angry, protests from thousands in Barcelona and other nearby cities, degenerated into ugly incidents come the evening caused by a violent minority determined to destroy property and fight police.

I think we need to distinguish between those who come here in support of Pablo Hasls freedom and those who do not, said 19-year-old Joana Junca. Barricades on the road to protect yourself are in order. But those who go there just to protest do not have my support.

Mossos dEsquadra police said Monday that 61 of the 75 people arrested in the Catalan capital since the outbreak of protests on February 16 were 25 or younger, including 24 juveniles. Three in four were of Spanish nationality and 26 of them had previous encounters with authorities for public disorder or theft.

Within this destructive group of troublemakers, some will do some looting in time, Catalonia’s regional interior minister Miquel Smper told regional broadcaster TV3 on Sunday that what was a protest for freedom of expression had turned into “acts of vandalism” Clean.

Police report small groups entering sports merchandise stores and other stores as law enforcement officers are engaged in clashes and clearing barricades of burning garbage containers and metal barriers scattered across the streets. Police described what they called looting by some people who take advantage of the disorder and the coverage provided by the large number of people.

Then there are those, mostly teenage insurgents, who seem to be motivated by an anarchist, anti-Semitic inclination and seek to disrupt public order by any means possible. They work in fast-moving packages, smashing shop windows and throwing up bank offices. They choose their moments to stop running and target the police with coordinated throwing of stones and other items. Police shake fire sticks and bullets as they spill from riot vans to disperse them and the chase continues.

Eleven police officers were injured Tuesday night when a mob attacked a police station in the Catalan city of Vic.

The attack on the station in Vic was a turning point, Imma Viudes, spokeswoman for the SAP-Fepol union for Catalan police, told Spanish National Radio. We do not have the means to control this mass violence. () Someone will have to lower the fist.

On Sunday, on the way to throw bottles and fireworks at a police station in Barcelona, ​​a group of mostly young people dressed in black marched behind a banner they defiantly placed in front of a line of police vans.

Read: You have taught us that being peaceful is useless.

AP journalists Aritz Parra in Madrid and Renata Brito in Barcelona contributed to this report.