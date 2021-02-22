With heavy hearts, the Italians mark the year of the outbreak of COVID-19





Citizens of Codogno participate in the unveiling of a memorial to Covido’s deaths in Codogno, northern Italy, on Sunday, February 21, 2021. The first case of the local spread of COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy a year ago on February 21, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, closed and detached from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at checkpoints barring anyone from entering and leaving. (AP Photo / Luca Bruno)

CODOGNO, Italy (AP) With crowning ceremonies, tree planting and church services, Italians on Sunday marked a year since their country experienced its first known death COVID-19. Cities in northern Italy were the first to be hit hard by the pandemic and put under blockade, and residents paid tribute to the dead. Italy, with about 95,500 confirmed viruses dead, has the second number of pandemics in Europe after Britain. Experts say the virus killed many others that were never tested. While the first wave of infections mainly affected Lombardy and other northern regions, a second wave starting in the fall of 2020 has spurred across the country. The number of new coronavirus infections has remained stubbornly high despite a number of restrictions on travel between regions, and in some cases between cities. In addition, gyms, cinemas and theaters are closed and restaurants and bars should be closed early in the evening. There is a nationwide arrival schedule from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. So far, Italy has confirmed 2.8 million cases. It was at the hospital in the Lombard town of Codogno where a doctor recognized what would go down in medical history as the first known case of COVID-19 in the West in a patient unrelated to the outbreak in Asia, where coronavirus infections first appeared. The diagnosis was made on the evening of February 20, 2020, in a 38-year-old, otherwise healthy athletic man. Near the Red Cross office in Codogno on Sunday, the governor of Lombardy and the mayor attended a ceremony to unveil a monument to the victims of COVID-19. The memorial consists of three steel pillars, representing durability, community and starting from scratch. A wreath was laid and the townspeople remained silent to honor the dead. Panic, complete panic “, was the way one of the 15,000 inhabitants of Codogno, Rosaria Sanna, remembered on Sunday what she felt at first. And a year later I’m still scared because it ‘s not over yet. ” Some other residents of her hometown lit candles during Sunday morning Mass at St. Blaise of Codogno. The Codogno hospital patient survived, after being transferred to another hospital and spending weeks in a respirator. But it was in the northeastern city of Vo, in the neighboring Veneto region, where the first known COVID-19 death in Italy was recorded on February 21, 2020. At the Vo memorial ceremony, officials planted a tree. Plasht installed a plaque, quoting a verse from the Italian poet Ugo Foscolo, whose works have been extensively studied by students of the nation’s school. The inscription says: A man never dies if there is someone who remembers him. The first known death in Italy from COVID-19 was a 77-year-old Vo, a retired climber who loved playing cards. ___ Follow all AP pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

