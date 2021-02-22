Banking doses of low- and middle-income countries of the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India may have to wait a little longer, the CEO of the Chinese Chinese said over the weekend. The same goes for Europe, where officials are said to have considered importing supplies from the world’s largest vaccine maker in doses.

The Serum Institute is said to first prioritize supplies to India as the country rushes to vaccinate 300 million people, or one-fifth of its population, by August. The move could signal delays for other countries hosting AstraZeneca’s adenovirus target, which the Serum Institute is licensing under the name Covishield.

Taking to Twitter, chief executive Adar Poonawalla called for patience, noting that the Serum Institute was doing its best to trick India’s huge needs with other countries.

Dear countries and governments, while you wait # COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly ask you to be patient, @SerumInstIndia is directed to prioritize the great needs of India and along with this balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best. Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) 21 February 2021

In addition to direct agreements with countries such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa, the Serum Institute has promised to supply 240 million doses of AstraZeneca to World Health Organizations Covax fair distribution scheme during the first half of the year. In August, it signed on to produce up to 1 billion doses of promising live Novavaxs, NVX-CoV2372, as well.

But after AstraZeneca’s escalation in Europe began with difficulty, officials there have thought to import doses from the Serum Institute, Reuters reported last week. UK inspectors confirmed that they were controlling the company’s manufacturing operations, which could pave the way for AstraZeneca to import shots made in India into the UK and EU.

The European Medicines Agency could use that British audit for its approval of the Serum Institute, Reuters regulator. However, the sites would need the final clearance of MEMA to export vaccines to the EU.

AstraZeneca, for its part, recently suggested that doses could come from off-block facilities, Reuters reported, citing two EU officials, one of whom singled out the Serum Institute specifically as a potential supplier. The company is now meeting weekly with the European Union to arrange deliveries.

The Serum Institute boasts a total capacity of 1.5 billion doses of vaccine per year. The company is currently engaged in production at the 42-hectare Poonawalla Bio-Technology Park in its hometown of Pune. Meanwhile, CEO Poonawalla has set up a new company, the Serum Institute of Life Sciences, which is building a pandemic-level manufacturing plant in the city, with capacity planned for 1 billion doses, Forbes reported in October.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fierce Pharma.

A week before AstraZeneca received an emergency authorization in Europe, AZ discovered production shortages at a Belgian facility that it said would tighten deliveries in the first quarter. Originally set to deliver 80 million doses during that period, AZ said it would be able to ship only 31 million. The company has since brought the first quarter delivery forecast to 40 million doses.

We will supply tens of millions of doses in February and March to the European Union as we continue to increase production volumes, an AZ spokesman at the time told Fierce Pharma.

In early February, AstraZeneca teamed up with German CDMO IDT Biology to look at ways to speed up the delivery of completed doses per block. In addition to addressing Europe’s vaccination needs, partners are plotting combined investments in an IDT facility in Dessau, Germany, which should have the capacity for tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca per month once the project is completed next year.

Meanwhile, the Seneffe facility in Belgium, blamed for supply shortages AstraZenecas has drastically increased production capacity, Reuters reported last week, quoting EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton.Thermo Fisher bought the site from Novasep in January.