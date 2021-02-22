Greece is investigating reports by a theater director accused of raping refugee children





By Carolina Tagaris ATHENS (Reuters) – A prosecutor has ordered an investigation into reports that migrant children were given acting classes by Greece’s former National Theater artistic director, now facing child rape charges, a migration ministry official said on Monday. . Dimitris Lignadis surrendered on Saturday following an arrest warrant issued after charges were filed against him by two men who say he raped them when they were minors. He has denied wrongdoing and is being held pending a guilty verdict on Wednesday. His case has been the subject of high-profile accusations in a cascade of sexual abuse scandals in Greek culture and sports in recent weeks, sparking an account that Greeks have compared to the “me too” movement in the United States. The special secretary of the Ministry of Migration for the protection of unaccompanied minors, Irini Agapidaki, told Reuters that she had asked the prosecutor to investigate reports in newspapers and on social media that children staying in shelters had taken acting lessons with Lignadis in 2017- 18. “I have an institutional obligation and a moral duty to demand that these reports be thoroughly investigated,” Agapidaki said. An attorney for Lignadis could not be reached immediately for comment. The semi-official Athens News Agency reported that after two or three lessons with Lignadis, some migrant children had “expressed concern or refusal to return to class”. She said the shelters were run by three charities, which she did not identify. Lignadis resigned from his position earlier this month after allegations of harassment against him surfaced in the Greek media. The charges were among a number that have surfaced in Greece since January, when Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou testified in court that she was raped 23 years ago by a sports official. No case was raised against the person Bekatorou charged after the statute of limitations had expired. But her testimony gained praise from politicians and was followed by similar stories from athletes, actors, singers and others. The scandals have become a major political issue, with the left-wing opposition calling on Culture Minister Lina Think to resign, accusing her of defending Lignadis. She denied on Friday that she and the theater director were friends. On Monday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave his support to Mendon. His government will outline further measures to combat sexual abuse, a spokeswoman told a news conference. She said Mitsotakis would address parliament Thursday on the issue. (Edited by Peter Graff)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos