In the latest blow to LJP, its only MLC in Bihar joins BJP

Chirag Paswam’s heavily marginalized Lok Janshakti (LJP) party took another hit on Monday when its sole member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Nutan Singh, joined the ruling BJP.

Singh is the last LJP leader to be thrown on the ship. Last week, more than 200 LJP officials, including its secretary of state Keshav Singh, joined JD (U). Rameshwar Chaurasia, a former MLA and prominent BJP figure who had joined the Paswans party shortly before the 2020 Assembly elections, also left the party last week.

Nutan Singhs husband Neeraj Singh, from BJP, recently became a minister. I joined the BJP so that the two can work together, Nutan Singh said after joining the party in the presence of its state president and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

Following the replacement of Nutan Singhs, the LJP has no members on the 75-member legislative council.

The only MLA Raj Kumar Singh has fueled speculation of joining JD (U) following a meeting with Prime Minister Nitish Kumar.

JD (U) has 23 members on the legislative council, followed by BJP (21). The other two NDA partners, HAM (S) and VIP have one member each. The RJD opposition has 6 members, Congress 4 and CPI 2. There is an Independent MLC while 16 seats are vacant.

Ties between the JD (U) and the LJP fell apart after the Paswans party fielded candidates against the JD (U) in the last Assembly elections and damaged recent prospects.

JD (U) General Secretary KC Tyagi had said, We do not consider him (LJP) as part of NDA.

Commenting on the latest development, Danish HAM (S) spokesman Rizwan said Chirag Paswans’s aspirations at party cost have set his house on fire.

With MLC Nutal leaving his party and joining BJP, how can he believe he has an alliance with BJP? he said.