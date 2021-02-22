Guineas skeptics as government steps up fight against Ebola | Coronavirus pandemic news

Gouecke, Guinea Guinean authorities are in a race against time to limit the spread of an Ebola outbreak after several deadly disease infections were discovered in the country’s southern region last week.

The West African country declared an Ebola epidemic on February 14, two weeks after patients attended the funeral of a nurse in Gouecke town and later showed symptoms of the disease including fever, diarrhea and vomiting.

Among the confirmed and suspected cases, the nurse, five of her family members and a traditional healer with whom five were consulted have died and two are currently being treated in isolation.

Despite a ban on meetings of more than five people, including weddings and weekly markets, people in Gouecke seemed skeptical of government directives and the resurgence of a disease that killed some 2,500 Guineans during a previous epidemic that swept through West Africa. between 2014 and 2016.

We are not afraid and we are not worried, said Paul Lamah, who was among the residents who opposed the ban and went out to Goueckes weekly market on Saturday.

We know God is with us. If the authorities want to lie to get money from their partners [aid organisations], they should not say it. But as far as Ebola is concerned.

Echoing his feelings, Fatoumata Diabate, a red oil seller from NZerekore, said the government-announced control measures pose a threat to people already struggling to survive.

Our men have finished their studies but have not found a job. We are responsible for our families, so we have come to sell our products, to find something to eat, Diabate said at the market.

We must stop getting tired of ourselves with this Ebola outbreak story. In addition, we do not believe in this disease. These are just rumors because we have never seen a patient or a person who has died from this disease.

Community engagement is vital

Against this background, the Guinean authorities in partnership with international experts are trying to determine the full extent of the explosion.

Efforts include tracking people who have potentially come in contact with Ebola patients in order to monitor their health and stop the transmission chain. Security forces have also set up checkpoints to pick up temperatures and isolate those who look sick.

Neighboring countries are also on high alert to avoid a repeat of the previous blast that killed more than 11,300 people across Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Authorities in Sierra Leone deployed workers at entry points across its border with Guinea to assist border patrols and health workers as Liberia raised its threat level and increased surveillance and prevention activities.

A resurgence of Ebola could damage the already strained health care systems of countries in the region at a time when they are also battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Health experts point out that providing good and clear health education information is essential in starting a response to Ebola, but in Gouecke some residents argued that obvious confusing messages played a role in people’s reluctance to listen to directives. authorities.

Why do they want to stop the market when the kids are still in school, three or four sitting on the same bench all week, said Foromo, a Gouecke resident.

A prefecture official speaking on condition of anonymity told Al Jazeera that authorities considered sending security forces to enforce the ban, but in the end, they decided against the move.

The source said a key factor in the decision was the fear of an escalation in tensions and possible clashes between security forces and traders, something that had happened in 2014.

This was confirmed by a commander in the gendarmerie who said that the security forces did not receive any orders to enforce the ban.

Community engagement is especially vital, said Anja Wolz, Ebola Emergency Coordinator overseeing the response of Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF). You need to invest time and energy in speaking and listening to communities in the affected areas. You need to tailor the answer to what they say, and you need them to adapt to the risks of Ebola. It should be a two-way conversation.

Listening and engaging with locals is also essential to the success of building a successful vaccination machine to help fight the hemorrhagic fever epidemic, experts say, citing the current existence of Ebola vaccines as one of the major changes from the recent outbreak.

The expected arrival in the country of about 11,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Merck was delayed due to bad weather on Sunday, with vaccinations now set to begin on Tuesday, instead of Monday.

But even then, authorities fear the local population may not enroll in the inoculation program.

People do not want to believe [in Ebola] and associate the disease with something else. No one intends to get the vaccines, a prefectural official was quoted as saying by local media.

Citizens do not want to hear anything from us and this worries us about vaccination.

Health Minister Remy Lamah, who is a native of Gouecke, arrived in his hometown on Saturday to convince people of the merits of getting the vaccine, the source said.

It all comes back to community engagement, MSF Wolz said. We have seen this many times in the past. If a community feels involved, listened to and empowered, then an Ebola response is likely to go well, with or without vaccines. But if a community feels sidelined, unheard, and becomes nervous or distrustful, then an Ebola response is likely to face multiple difficulties, with or without vaccines.

Facely Konate reported from Gouecke and Ramy Allahoum from Doha