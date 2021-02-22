Jim Jones’s new project explores social justice, police brutality and George Floyd





Jim Jones’ latest project “The Fraud Department” marks the eighth studio album of former Diplomat members, a collaboration with producer Harry Fraud.

Jones opens the project with “Pencil Around the Sun”, describing the journey of his life as a victim of circumstances – selling drugs and seeing police brutality. He may not be proud of his actions when he was younger, but at 44 he is able to speak with his experience. E ZI N IN AMERICA: The charge fell against the Black man walking on the icy Texas road While the 11-track project is packed with a mix of slower, provocative tracks and optimistic club banners, what is perhaps most powerful from the New York emcee are its reflective strings on tracks such as “Say a Prayer” and “Make Home.” The songs manage to take a much-needed look at important issues like the school-prison pipeline, the Capitol attack and the death of Houston native George Floyd. MORE ABOUT GEORGE FLOYD: George Floyd was honored with street murals in front of Jack Yates High School In particular, at the beginning of his song “The People” which features features from Griselda Records member Conway the Machine and another friend from New York Marc Scibilia, Jones ‘says “As I watch CNN, it says’ the latest news: protests erupt all over America, after the death of George Floyd. ‘RIP George. You are more than a legend, you are an icon, you are immortal. We took you. “ Via VeVo

Jones joins favorite cult producer Harry Fraud, making the title of the project perfect for the new album. With Trick in Production, the entire album is reminiscent of a Blaxploitation move, with Jones as the protagonist. The “Fraud Department” takes listeners on a thoughtful journey exploring ownership in the Black community and the blessing that is simply making it home and kissing your kids good night like a Negro in America.

